Windrush Garden and commemorative Sundial honouring Martin Luther King unveiled in Kensal Green

A sundail honouring Martin Luther King unveiled at St John the Evangelist church in Kensal Green. Picture: Rev David Ackerman Archant

A new Windrush Garden and commemorative sundial has been unveiled at a church in Kensal Green.

Ceremony at St John the Evangelist to launch the new Windrush Garden and sundial. Picture: Westminter Council. Ceremony at St John the Evangelist to launch the new Windrush Garden and sundial. Picture: Westminter Council.

A ceremony was held at St John The Evangelist Church on August 16 to officially unveil the garden and sundial.

Curline Hibbert MBE, who cut the ribbon to officially open the garden came to the UK from the Caribbean in the 1960s and was eventually awarded an MBE for her 20-year caring career.

The community green space and sundial have been available for locals and visitors to enjoy throughout lockdown as a source of comfort and peace.

The lacklustre tarmac yard in the church grounds has been transformed into a green space to be used by the community, and has been funded by Westimster Council.

Sundial unveiled at St John the Evangelist chruch in Kensal Green. Picture: Westminter Council. Sundial unveiled at St John the Evangelist chruch in Kensal Green. Picture: Westminter Council.

Rev David Ackerman, Vicar, said that the garden and sundial were chosen to commemorate the Windrush generation as since the 1960s, St John’s has relied upon the local Caribbean community to “survive and thrive”.

He added: “The beautiful sundial and gardens were made possible by the generosity of Westminster City Council and I hope they will be enjoyed for many generations to come.”

Carver Martin Cook created the Sundial by hand using traditional tools, from a single piece of slate and it features the words “Work Together, Pray Together, Struggle Together, Stand Up for Freedom Together” from Martin Luther King Jr’s famous ‘I have a dream’ speech.

Alderman Jan Prendergsat with Mrs Hibbert MBE and church treasurer Rhienna Wilkinson. Picture: Rev David Ackerman Alderman Jan Prendergsat with Mrs Hibbert MBE and church treasurer Rhienna Wilkinson. Picture: Rev David Ackerman

Coincidentally, Revd Ackerman previously presided over a parish in the village of Windrush, after which the original migrant ship was named.

Artwork by Kensal Green artist Hadina Wright was exhibited in the garden. The art commemorates Walter Tull, the first Black Officer in the British Army who fought in the Middlesex regiment, originally located near to the Church, and whose grandfather was a slave.

Mayor of Westminster, Cllr Jonathan Glanz, said: “I am so pleased that we were able to offer this wonderful garden for such a poignant purpose. This project which commemorates the great Windrush generation whose efforts supported Britain in our post-war recovery and added to our rich and diverse multicultural history. I hope this outdoor space will become a beacon of peace and unity for the local community in troubled times.”