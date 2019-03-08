Heart of Wembley festival: Community event 'a roaring success' as London summer heats up

Dignitaries at the Heart of Wembley festival including the mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi, council leader Cllr Muhammed Butt and the Chase's Shaun Wallace. Picture: Colin Patterson / Heart of Wembley Festival No use of image without permission from licensed user or Colin Patterson.

The fourth Heart of Wembley festival was a "roaring success" on Saturday and saw a range of traditional music and dancing, crafts for children, and even an appearance from a star of quiz show the Chase.

The festival in Wembley High Road, ran from 1 until 6pm. Dancing and performance from around the world entertained visitors while Shaun Wallace from the BBC quiz show, who lives locally, supported the event.

Wembley Futures organised the festival. Chair Francis Henry said: "The Heart of Wembley Festival has become a hugely popular part of the summer calendar for the local community. We hope everyone enjoyed it as much as we did."

Wembley Futures is a grassroots organisation that used funds from the Big Local community support network to put on the festival. Cllr Ketan Sheth (Lab, Tokyngton), who went along, said: "This is a great initiative to revive and bring back life to our high street and town centre - and, indeed, a focal point for our community to get to know each other as well as having fun at the same time."