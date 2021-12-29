News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Health

Wembley Arena: NHS has no regret as 300 attend 'mass vaccination event'

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 12:32 PM December 29, 2021
Wembley Arena. Picture :PA/John Walton

Wembley Arena. Picture :PA/John Walton - Credit: EMPICS Sport

Organisers of an impromptu vaccine clinic at Wembley Arena have said they are pleased with the turnout of 300 - despite reportedly hoping for many more.

The concert hall was used for residents to get their jabs on December 22, with the NHS hoping for the population to receive the booster inoculation by the end of this week. 

A volunteer from the ‘mass vaccination event’ told the Times that organisers had kitted out for 2,000 to pass through the doors.

“It seems only a fraction of that will be the number,” he said, before the total had been added up.

A spokesman for NHS North West London said: “Wembley Arena is not a regular vaccine centre but was used as a pop-up on December 22 to offer residents, mainly young people, an additional option. 

“Pop-up centres of this kind have been one of many different routes we have offered to local residents to get their jab. 

“More than 300 people chose to take up the offer on the Wednesday before Christmas and we were pleased with the turnout.” 
 

Most Read

  1. 1 Tyrone Airey death: Mum's legal action against Northwick Park Hospital
  2. 2 Brent woman becomes champion for Black women running
  3. 3 Highgate and Kilburn men burgle designer handbags from Selfridges
  1. 4 Five arrests, drugs and weapons seized in Harlesden raids
  2. 5 'TfL faces the twin dangers of Boris Johnson and Covid-19'
  3. 6 Wembley teenager jailed after crash left child with 'life-changing' injuries
  4. 7 Butter containing metal among products recalled due to safety concerns
  5. 8 70 firefighters respond to blaze in Wembley flat block
  6. 9 Jailed: Brent gangsters who shot a man in his stomach at close range
  7. 10 Motorcyclist dies in Cricklewood crash 
Coronavirus
Wembley News
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Empty tables inside a restaurant in Covent Garden

Coronavirus

“We are struggling badly”: Brent businesses react to £1bn hospitality fund

Saskia Rowlands

Logo Icon
Morland Gardens in Brent

Heritage

Historian campaigns to stop historical Brent building being turned into...

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Christmas Eve opening hours in east London shopping centres, including in Havering, Newham and Tower Hamlets

London Live News

What time do north London shopping centres close on Christmas Eve?

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
German Doner Kebab is due to open on 54 Willesden High Road later this month

London Live News

German Doner Kebab opens in Willesden Green

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon