Wembley Arena: NHS has no regret as 300 attend 'mass vaccination event'

Organisers of an impromptu vaccine clinic at Wembley Arena have said they are pleased with the turnout of 300 - despite reportedly hoping for many more.

The concert hall was used for residents to get their jabs on December 22, with the NHS hoping for the population to receive the booster inoculation by the end of this week.

A volunteer from the ‘mass vaccination event’ told the Times that organisers had kitted out for 2,000 to pass through the doors.

“It seems only a fraction of that will be the number,” he said, before the total had been added up.

A spokesman for NHS North West London said: “Wembley Arena is not a regular vaccine centre but was used as a pop-up on December 22 to offer residents, mainly young people, an additional option.

“Pop-up centres of this kind have been one of many different routes we have offered to local residents to get their jab.

“More than 300 people chose to take up the offer on the Wednesday before Christmas and we were pleased with the turnout.”

