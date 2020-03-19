Search

Coronavirus: Two more die in Brent from Covid-19 virus bringing total to six

PUBLISHED: 16:37 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 19 March 2020

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Two more people have died from coronavirus in Brent bringing the total in the borough to six.

The two patients were being treated at Northwick Park Hospital, part of the London North West University Hospital (LNWUH) NHS Trust.

A further 27 people who tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 128, according to NHS England.

A spokesperson said: “Patients were aged between 47 and 96 years old and had underlying health conditions.

“Their families have been informed.”

Three people died yesterday and last week a man in his 60s was the first in the borough to die.

The total number of people to have died in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK now stands at 137.

The number of people who have been tested in Brent for the virus and found to be infected has nearly doubled to 45.

Brent has the sixth highest numbers of recorded positive cases in the capital, and eighth nationally.

Topic Tags:

