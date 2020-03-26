Search

Coronavirus: Two more deaths due to Covid-19 at Northwick Park Hospital trust

PUBLISHED: 18:45 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:45 26 March 2020

The coronavirus outbreak is spreading across London. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Two more people have died of coronavirus at Northwick Park Hospital’s trust.

A further 107 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 521, according to NHS England.

Patients were aged between 32 and 102 years old and all but two patients (aged between 71 and 86 years of age) had underlying health conditions.

However across the country where tests are being carried out, more people are tested negative than they are positive with the Covid-19 virus.

The Department of Health said 11,658 people have tested positive in the UK as of 9am on Thursday.

A total of 104,866 people have been tested with 93,208 negative results.

Government advice continues to be to stay at home unless absolutely necessary and to wash hands frequently with soap or antibacterial gel for 20 seconds

