Tributes to Harlesen consultant who led sickle cell research

Dr Misha Brozovic (right) with friend and former colleague Dame Elizabeth Aniounwu - Credit: North West London NHS

A hospital has led tributes to a Harlesen consultant who established the UK’s first sickle cell and thalassaemia screening and counselling centre.

As a haematologist, Dr Misha Brozovic noticed how many of her patients had sickle cell and set about educating herself and others about the then little known condition.

She died on December 4 at the age of 84. She leaves behind a son and three grandchildren and had been married to husband Branko.

Central Middlesex Hospital is celebrating her life that saw her organise lectures for clinical staff who were eager to learn more.

Dr Misha Brozovic with Dame Elizabeth Aniounwu. - Credit: Central Middlesex Hospital

One of the attendees was community nurse Elizabeth Anionwu who was already interested in sickle cell and had strong links with Brent’s black community which was predominantly affected by the condition.

The now Dame Elizabeth Aniounwu said: “Misha had a talent for spotting qualities in people they couldn’t see.

“She was very intelligent but married that with being approachable and treated everyone the same irrespective of position or experience.”