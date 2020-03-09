Covid 19: Three people in Brent confirmed to have coronavirus

General view of Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Three people in Brent are have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the latest figures.

Data confirmed by Public Health England says the neighbouring borough of Camden has also has two cases confirmed and Harrow has one.

Cases in London have doubled over the weekend from 25 cases to 51.

So far out of 23,513 people tested in the UK, 273 people have been confirmed as positive and two patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

As previously reported, Northwick Park Hospital sent a letter to patients and visitors on March 5 saying they were treating a number of people with the virus.

In the letter medical director Dr Martin Kuper said: "We are writing to let you know that here at Northwick Park Hospital we are currently treating patients with a respiratory illness known as novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

"Northwick Park Hospital is one of a group of hospitals chosen to care for coronavirus patients.

"We have experienced doctors, nurses and other staff in the country, capable of dealing with this illness."

Supermarkets have started placing restrictions on items including pasta, anti-bacterial wipes and hand soap in a bid to prevent shoppers from stockpiling.

The government has told the public there is no need to panic.

Commenting on reports of people panic-buying in shops, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday: "We've had no advice from the scientific advisers or medical officers that there's any need for people to buy stuff in.

"If you think you have symptoms, the best thing to do as you know is to stay at home and contact the NHS.

"We will make sure we give the NHS... the investment it needs to cope with this crisis."

Health secretary Matt Hancock has set out plans contained in emergency legislation to deal with the impact of the virus.

The Bill, which is likely to go through Parliament by the end of the month, is expected to include measures to allow some court proceedings to be conducted via telephone or video.

Volunteers will be given additional employment safeguards, allowing them to leave their main jobs and temporarily help health and social systems in the event of a widespread pandemic.

People are encouraged to wash their hands more often and follow official NHS advice at nhs.uk/coronavirus

