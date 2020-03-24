There With You: List of coronavirus support groups, networks and organisations – updated

Bookmark this list, which will provide contacts for help in the area and which we will keep updated throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

Do you have a support group or organisation in Brent? Email reporter nathalie.raffray@archant.co.uk and we will update the directory.

Groups and organisations (in alphabetical order):

Brent Council: The local authority’s page with advice and information about services can be found at www.brent.gov.uk/coronavirus.

Brent Covid-19 Mutual Aid Group: Find it on Facebook Brent&Kilburn Times: Visit our North London Coronavirus Updates Facebook group for the latest discussion.

Coronavirus community help for Kensal Rise: Visit nextdoor.co.uk

Mutual Aid groups:

Kilburn: Join the Kilburn (Brent) Covid 19 WhatsApp group and go to @AidKilburn on Twitter

Queen’s Park Mutual Aid group on Facebook

Sufra NW London in Pitfield Way, Stonebridge. Tel: 020 3441 1335. Advice and information at sufra-nwlondon.org.uk/

Willesden Green (WillyG Support Group) on whatsapp