Survey launched ahead of five year plan to reform Northwick Park

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 5:17 PM June 15, 2022
Northwick Park Hospital's maternity unit has been rated inadequate

A survey has been launched which could help shape the future of Northwick Park - Credit: Archant

The NHS trust which runs Northwick Park Hospital has launched a survey before launching its five year plan of reform. 

London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust chief executive Pippa Nightingale has just taken over with ambitions of turning its ‘requires improvement’ rating into a ‘good’ Care Quality Commission result. 

The One Way Forward survey will question user experiences of Central Middlesex, Ealing and Northwick Park hospitals. It gives people the chance to have their say about what needs to be improved as the size and longevity of north-west London’s population continues to grow.

Ms Nightingale said: “The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete and the more people who take part, the greater the influence our communities will have about healthcare.”

All entrants will be included in a prize draw for a £100 or one of two £50 Amazon vouchers.

You can complete the survey at lnwh.nhs.uk/wayforwardsurvey 

