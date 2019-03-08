Community workshop covering suicide prevention taking place in Stonebridge

Activities are provided at a suicide prevention day in Stonebridge. Picture: Hestia Archant

A free workshop on the "taboo" topic of suicide takes place at the Stonebridge Hub in Hillside from 1.30pm to 4.30pm on Thursday next week for World Mental Health Day.

The event, organised by mental health charity Hestia, is meant to raise awareness of depression and anxiety and allow community members to share stories, tools and goals for recovery. There will be creative wellbeing activities, discussions about physical and mental health, and a buffet lunch.

In the last five years 128 suicides were recorded in Brent according to the Office for National Statistics.

Mayor of Brent Cllr Ernest Ezeajughi will talk at the event.

Joy Goddard, of Hestia's Mental Health service in Brent, said: "We all have mental health, and sometimes we need support from those around us in maintaining and improving it.

"The rate of suicide is increasing, and this can't continue. We believe there's real power in conversation and talking, and we want offer that opportunity for people in Brent to use their voice to create change."

She added: "World Mental Health Day gives us a real opportunity to shine a light on this often taboo subject and encourage our community to come together and promote recovery in a welcoming, safe space."

People are encouraged to take 20 minutes and log on to Zero Suicide Alliance's free online suicide prevention training to help identify warning signs and advice on talking about suicide.

Brent Council's public health chief Cllr Krupesh Hirani said: "Every suicide is a tragedy and can be prevented if people are given the right help. This training is key to helping people recognise when someone may be feeling this way, and it equips people with the tools to know what to do to support them."

In a separate event Brent Council health representatives will be at the Brent Civic Centre from 11am to 2.30pm with information about mental wellbeing and the support available.

To do training go to the Zero Suicide Alliance website.

To register for the free event click here.