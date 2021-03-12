News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Health

Stonebridge district nurse brands 1% pay rise an 'insult'

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 6:43 PM March 12, 2021    Updated: 6:48 PM March 12, 2021
Community nurse Claudia Hayles

District nurse Claudia Hayles - Credit: Claudia Hayles

A district nurse in Stonebridge has called the government's one per cent pay rise offer an "insult".

Claudia Hayles, who is facing eviction from Prospect House in the North Circular Road, has said nurses like herself are struggling

She has written a letter to former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell to explain her situation after hearing him speak about how nurses are struggling.

"One per cent is an insult to nurses and it shows the government lack of appreciation and value for healthcare professionals," she said.

According to nurses.co.uk, the average yearly wage of a non-newly qualified nurse in the UK is somewhere between £33,000 to £35,000.

The mum-of-two pays £1,308 rent each month, £300 of which is paid by housing benefit with bills on top.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm struggling, I've never been able to save anything from my wage. I've always wanted to purchase a property but I was not in a position to do so because what I earn goes into bills.

"I'm just living from paycheck to paycheck to paycheck."

Most Read

  1. 1 Tenant posing as landlord in Willesden ordered to pay £9,047.50
  2. 2 Teenager denies murdering two sisters in Fryent Country Park
  3. 3 Woman taken to hospital after fire rips through Harlesden flat
  1. 4 'Cannabis factory' uncovered in Willesden basement blaze
  2. 5 Ilford man charged with murder of Sven Badzak in Kilburn
  3. 6 Police continue Wembley murder investigation after footage emerges
  4. 7 Concerns raised about 'dangerous' pavement stickers in Brent
  5. 8 Wembley Park drug dealer who used encrypted phone network jailed
  6. 9 Brent is happiest borough but unhealthy in other ways, according to data
  7. 10 Wealdstone boss Maynards says they will miss the fans for clash with Notts County

She added: "Initially when this pandemic started we had no PPE (personal protective equipment) and we were still going out there trying to deliver a high standard of care for the patient without even thinking we were risking our lives.

"It didn't matter, we were just doing what we can and for one pc - it's an insult. I was so deflated when I read about it."

She said she hasn't had a pay rise for 11 years and last year's pay rise was only for newly qualified nurses. 

Claudia is being evicted along with 14 other families from their homes in Prospect House, prompting her to launch a "desperate" fundraiser to help get a mortgage.

A government spokesperson said: “Over one million NHS staff continue to benefit from multi-year pay deals agreed with trade unions, which have delivered a pay rise of over 12pc for newly qualified nurses and will increase junior doctors’ pay scales by 8.2pc.

“Pay rises in the rest of the public sector will be paused this year due to the challenging economic environment, but we will continue to provide pay rises for NHS workers, on top of a £513 million investment in professional development and increased recruitment.

“We have asked the independent pay review bodies to report in late spring and we will consider their recommendations carefully when we receive them.”

NHS
Brent News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Map of enhanced covid testing area

Coronavirus

South African Covid-19 variant found in North Wembley

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng

We can beat every team says QPR keeper Dieng

Joshua Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Firefighter in Willesden

London Fire Brigade

Blaze breaks out in Willesden shop basement

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Asphalt around a tree in Dartmouth Road brent

Environment News

Neighbours urge Brent to stop asphalting Conservation Areas

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus