Peel Precinct Surgery: CQC close South Kilburn GPs' surgery for six months after patients 'at significant risk'

After a May inspection found "patients were being put at significant risk of harm" at a troubled doctors' surgery, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has taken the radical step of suspending the practice for six months.

The Peel Precinct Surgery in South Kilburn, led by Dr Abubakh Shaikh, has been shut since June 3 - but the regulator has only just announced its move after Dr Shaikh withdrew his appeal.

The full report has yet to be published, but the CQC argued its inspection of patient records uncovered that two patients given the high-risk blood-thinning drug warfarin were given "unsafe care".

Warfarin is used to treat those at risk of stroke and heart attacks.

The regulator also alleges another patient given the controlled drug tramadol was not properly monitored, and that guidance over which antibiotics to prescribe for "uncomplicated lower urinary tract infections" was not followed.

According to the CQC, their inspector also found "the practice did not have effective systems and processes in place to safeguard patients from abuse" and that "poor record-keeping" was putting patients at "significant risk of harm".

This comes three years after the practice was put into special measures for failing to provide a safe environment to patients.

The CQC's Antony Hall said: "As a result of these and other concerns identified as part of our inspection process, CQC has concluded suspension of the provider's registration is necessary until they have improved the level of care provided for patients and ensured patients are protected from the risk of harm.

A spokesperson for Brent CCG said it "takes patient safety very seriously" and is "concerned" by any practice that does not meet high standards.

They added: "​Following a recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection of Peel Precinct Surgery the CQC took the decision to suspend all services from 1 June to 15 November 2019. Several poor standards of care were found at the GP practice, and we await the full report from the CQC about the issues that were raised."

Until the practice re-opens, patients are able to access GP appointments and other services at the nearby Kilburn Park surgery.

The full inspection report has yet to be published, but the CQC said the surgery had been rated "Inadequate" for being safe, effective, responsive and well-led. It rated "Good" for being caring.

The suspension lasts until November 15.

This newspaper has not been able to contact Dr Shaikh in relation to the allegations made by the CQC.