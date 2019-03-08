Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Peel Precinct Surgery: CQC close South Kilburn GPs' surgery for six months after patients 'at significant risk'

PUBLISHED: 17:29 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 01 August 2019

Peel Precinct GPs' surgery in South Kilburn. Picture: Google

Peel Precinct GPs' surgery in South Kilburn. Picture: Google

Archant

After a May inspection found "patients were being put at significant risk of harm" at a troubled doctors' surgery, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has taken the radical step of suspending the practice for six months.

The Peel Precinct Surgery in South Kilburn, led by Dr Abubakh Shaikh, has been shut since June 3 - but the regulator has only just announced its move after Dr Shaikh withdrew his appeal.

The full report has yet to be published, but the CQC argued its inspection of patient records uncovered that two patients given the high-risk blood-thinning drug warfarin were given "unsafe care".

Warfarin is used to treat those at risk of stroke and heart attacks.

The regulator also alleges another patient given the controlled drug tramadol was not properly monitored, and that guidance over which antibiotics to prescribe for "uncomplicated lower urinary tract infections" was not followed.

According to the CQC, their inspector also found "the practice did not have effective systems and processes in place to safeguard patients from abuse" and that "poor record-keeping" was putting patients at "significant risk of harm".

You may also want to watch:

This comes three years after the practice was put into special measures for failing to provide a safe environment to patients.

The CQC's Antony Hall said: "As a result of these and other concerns identified as part of our inspection process, CQC has concluded suspension of the provider's registration is necessary until they have improved the level of care provided for patients and ensured patients are protected from the risk of harm.

A spokesperson for Brent CCG said it "takes patient safety very seriously" and is "concerned" by any practice that does not meet high standards.

They added: "​Following a recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection of Peel Precinct Surgery the CQC took the decision to suspend all services from 1 June to 15 November 2019. Several poor standards of care were found at the GP practice, and we await the full report from the CQC about the issues that were raised."

Until the practice re-opens, patients are able to access GP appointments and other services at the nearby Kilburn Park surgery.

The full inspection report has yet to be published, but the CQC said the surgery had been rated "Inadequate" for being safe, effective, responsive and well-led. It rated "Good" for being caring.

The suspension lasts until November 15.

This newspaper has not been able to contact Dr Shaikh in relation to the allegations made by the CQC.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mark Warburton on why Toni Leistner has not started in pre-season

Toni Leistner of QPR. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Universal credit: Neasden man with epilepsy told to live on £16 a month by welfare bosses

David George Strong who has been told to live on £16 a month. Picture: Sam Volpe

QPR 0 Watford 1: Four things we learned from defeat in final pre-season game

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

Brent Council approve controversial Willesden student accomodation scheme

Queens Parade, Willesden. Picture: Google

Who should be QPR captain this season?

QPR's Grant Hall battles for the ball against Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Most Read

Mark Warburton on why Toni Leistner has not started in pre-season

Toni Leistner of QPR. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Universal credit: Neasden man with epilepsy told to live on £16 a month by welfare bosses

David George Strong who has been told to live on £16 a month. Picture: Sam Volpe

QPR 0 Watford 1: Four things we learned from defeat in final pre-season game

Ryan Manning of Queens Park Rangers (pic: Joe Giddens/PA)

Brent Council approve controversial Willesden student accomodation scheme

Queens Parade, Willesden. Picture: Google

Who should be QPR captain this season?

QPR's Grant Hall battles for the ball against Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Steve Quashie named new QPR Women’s manager

QPR's Loftus Road. Picture: John Walton/PA

Brondesbury look to put ‘disappointing’ month behind them against Enfield

Sam Smith of Brondesbury. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

‘The fight goes on’: Bridge Park campaigners determined to continue battle to save community centre

Artists impression of the new proposed Bridge Park hu. Picture: Brent Council

Peel Precinct Surgery: CQC close South Kilburn GPs’ surgery for six months after patients ‘at significant risk’

Peel Precinct GPs' surgery in South Kilburn. Picture: Google

Touring Wembley Park’s new Troubadour Theatre

Tristan Baker and Oliver Royds at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, photo by David Jensen
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists