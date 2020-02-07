Harlesden charity publishes updated standards for the care of children with inherited sickle cell disease

A Harlesden-based charity has partnered with Public Health England to help improve the lives of those affected by a life-threatening, inherited blood condition.

The Sickle Cell Society, in Station Road, has produced a third edition of Sickle Cell Disease in Childhood: Standards and Recommendations for Clinical Care with the executive agency to help children and young people living with sickle cell.

Approximately 15,000 people in the UK live with sickle cell and 270 babies are born with the condition each year. The disorder can cause excruciating pain, severe infections, strokes, chronic fatigue, delayed growth and progressive tissue and organ damage.

Pat McFadden MP, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Sickle Cell and Thalassaemia, said she welcomed the publication of these updated standards.