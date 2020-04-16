Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Celebrate the NHS by sending in your tributes

PUBLISHED: 12:08 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 16 April 2020

A tribute to the NHS. Picture: Northwick Park Hospital

A tribute to the NHS. Picture: Northwick Park Hospital

Archant

The overwhelming gratitude felt for our brave NHS heroes and other key workers is reflected in the thunderous applause which resonates throughout Brent and beyond every Thursday night at 8pm.

A tribute to the NHS. Picture: Northwick Park HospitalA tribute to the NHS. Picture: Northwick Park Hospital

Thanks can also seen in the lockdown charity fundraisers, the rainbow trails through streets, our There With You campaign and the messages of support which fill pages of social media sites.

We are offering readers - young and old - a chance to say a personal thank you, by sending pictures and images of the NHS weekly applause, which we can then compile for publication both in print and online.

You can send us your NHS thank you as a 10 second landscape video clip adding your name and where you live.

Or send us photo messages, together will full details of who is featured, or drawings to the BK Times newsdesk.

You may also want to watch:

Email nathalie.raffray@archant.co.uk or WhatsApp 07584 147997.

Thank you!

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people during the pandemic.

Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus discussion.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: NHS tributes line Brent streets with Northwick Park Hospital staff ‘touched’ by support

A tribute to the NHS. Picture: Northwick Park Hospital

Coronavirus: Northwick Park’s trust has third highest number of deaths from covid-19 across the UK

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

The contract situation at QPR and what could happen if season resumes later this year

Grant Hall battles for the ball with Watford's Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Coronavirus: Campaign launched to support waste collectors during pandemic

Veolia has launched the #StreetSmiles campaign to support waste collection workers. Picture: Veolia

Neasden police chase: Two teenagers arrest after machete and drugs found following car chase in NW10

The machete and drugs seized after a police chase in through Willesden and Neasden. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Coronavirus: NHS tributes line Brent streets with Northwick Park Hospital staff ‘touched’ by support

A tribute to the NHS. Picture: Northwick Park Hospital

Coronavirus: Northwick Park’s trust has third highest number of deaths from covid-19 across the UK

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

The contract situation at QPR and what could happen if season resumes later this year

Grant Hall battles for the ball with Watford's Will Hughes. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Coronavirus: Campaign launched to support waste collectors during pandemic

Veolia has launched the #StreetSmiles campaign to support waste collection workers. Picture: Veolia

Neasden police chase: Two teenagers arrest after machete and drugs found following car chase in NW10

The machete and drugs seized after a police chase in through Willesden and Neasden. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Coronavirus: Celebrate the NHS by sending in your tributes

A tribute to the NHS. Picture: Northwick Park Hospital

Coronavirus: ‘Impossible to know’ when football will resume

A general view of a football field with goal posts

Looking back at QPR’s run to the 1986 League Cup final

Queens Park Rangers manager Jim Smith lines up on the Wembley pitch at the League Cup final. Picture: PA

Pair arrested in connection with trafficking Brazilian women to work in Wembley brothels

Brazilian women being sexually trafficked to Wembley brothels. Picture: Met Police

Neasden police chase: Two teenagers arrest after machete and drugs found following car chase in NW10

The machete and drugs seized after a police chase in through Willesden and Neasden. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24