Coronavirus: Celebrate the NHS by sending in your tributes
PUBLISHED: 12:08 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 16 April 2020
Archant
The overwhelming gratitude felt for our brave NHS heroes and other key workers is reflected in the thunderous applause which resonates throughout Brent and beyond every Thursday night at 8pm.
Thanks can also seen in the lockdown charity fundraisers, the rainbow trails through streets, our There With You campaign and the messages of support which fill pages of social media sites.
We are offering readers - young and old - a chance to say a personal thank you, by sending pictures and images of the NHS weekly applause, which we can then compile for publication both in print and online.
You can send us your NHS thank you as a 10 second landscape video clip adding your name and where you live.
Or send us photo messages, together will full details of who is featured, or drawings to the BK Times newsdesk.
You may also want to watch:
Email nathalie.raffray@archant.co.uk or WhatsApp 07584 147997.
Thank you!
Click here for a directory of agencies helping people during the pandemic.
Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus discussion.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Kilburn Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.