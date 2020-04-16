Coronavirus: Celebrate the NHS by sending in your tributes

A tribute to the NHS. Picture: Northwick Park Hospital Archant

The overwhelming gratitude felt for our brave NHS heroes and other key workers is reflected in the thunderous applause which resonates throughout Brent and beyond every Thursday night at 8pm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A tribute to the NHS. Picture: Northwick Park Hospital A tribute to the NHS. Picture: Northwick Park Hospital

Thanks can also seen in the lockdown charity fundraisers, the rainbow trails through streets, our There With You campaign and the messages of support which fill pages of social media sites.

We are offering readers - young and old - a chance to say a personal thank you, by sending pictures and images of the NHS weekly applause, which we can then compile for publication both in print and online.

You can send us your NHS thank you as a 10 second landscape video clip adding your name and where you live.

Or send us photo messages, together will full details of who is featured, or drawings to the BK Times newsdesk.

You may also want to watch:

Email nathalie.raffray@archant.co.uk or WhatsApp 07584 147997.

Thank you!

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people during the pandemic.

Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus discussion.