News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Health

Judicial review could 'stop GP surgery privatisation'

Logo Icon

Stefania Di Cio

Published: 9:24 AM January 28, 2022
Updated: 9:54 AM January 28, 2022
GP services in the borough are 'below average'

There are concerns that the measures could begin privatisation within the NHS - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

The takeover of London GP practices by private US health insurance group Centene will undergo a judicial review next week.

Concerns sparked among doctors, campaigners and councillors when it was revealed in February 2021 that Operose Health, Centene’s UK subsidiary, took over privately-owned AT Medics, set up in 2004 by six NHS GPs and which run 37 GP practices across London.

The High Court will hear the case on February 1 and 2 when it will consider whether the North Central London Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) acted unlawfully when it granted approval. Money was raised by the public to fund the case.

Jackie Applebee, Doctors in Unite’s chair, said: “A favourable judgement at this judicial review could stop GP surgery privatisation in its tracks.

“A key question will be why a large swathe of English general practice, including the data of nearly half a million patients, was handed over to US health insurance giant Centene with a breath-taking lack of transparency and openness.”

Camden Council leader Cllr Georgia Gould and at the time Islington counterpart Cllr Richard Watts were among signers of a March 2021 letter to ex-secretary of state for health Matt Hancock which noted that the move happened at “alarming speed, with little public scrutiny or patient consultation, and little or no involvement of council partners or local patient groups”.

Mitchison Road Surgery and Hanley Primary Care Centre (Islington), Trowbridge Surgery (Hackney) and Burnley Medical Practice and The Wembley Practice (Brent) are among surgeries affected.

Others include E16 Health in Albert Road and Pontoon Dock, Lucas Avenue Practice, Carpenters Practice, St Luke's Practice, and Church Road Practice in Newham.

Most Read

  1. 1 Brent headteacher fears pupils could bring in knives without uniform policy
  2. 2 Brent tower block plans may fall foul of planning law
  3. 3 New college planned to bring post-school education in Wembley
  1. 4 Maida Vale victims named as alleged suspect released on bail
  2. 5 Teenager killed in Stonebridge after collision with a car
  3. 6 'Lucky escape': Four flee Wembley house fire where smoke alarms weren't working
  4. 7 'London’s smallest bus lane' earns Harrow Council £440,000
  5. 8 Judicial review could 'stop GP surgery privatisation'
  6. 9 Teenager grabbed and pulled towards car in broad daylight
  7. 10 Stonebridge community group to keep fighting after losing Bridge Park appeal

Tower Hamlets’ Goodman's Fields Medical Practice, Redbridge’s The Loxford Practice and Barking’s Victoria Medical Centre were also part of the deal.

The review will include whether due diligence into the workings of Operose Health took place, and the lack of consultation with patients and other stakeholders. At the time, the NCL CCG said that there was “no legal or contractual basis” to reject the request for transfer of ownership.

Commenting on the review, an Operose Health spokesperson said: “It is not appropriate for us to comment as the Judicial Review is between an individual and the North Central London Clinical Commissioning Group over issues of process.”

Kilburn News
Islington News
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man and woman died in Chippenham Road, Maida Vale this morning (January 24)

London Live News | Updated

Two dead in Maida Vale: Woman stabbed and man 'struck by vehicle'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following two deaths in Maida Vale this morning (January 24)

London Live News

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following Maida Vale deaths

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A traffic filter in Cricklewood

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

Brent cycling group calls to improve rather than remove LTNs

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
How Bridge Park could look

Residents lose appeal to save Brent leisure centre

Adam Shaw Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon