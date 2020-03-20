Coronavirus: Pizza Hut shows its support with hand-delivery of pizzas for Northwick Park and Ealing Hospital staff
PUBLISHED: 12:44 20 March 2020
Archant
A pizza giant has shown its support for hospital staff during the coronavirus pandemic with a hand-delivered batch of treats.
Manager Mohammad Shabbire and his colleagues from Pizza Hut delivered 40 pizzas to hard pressed staff at Northwick Park and Ealing hospitals.
The pizzas came with a personal message from the company saying: “Everyone at Pizza Hut appreciate how hard you must all be working.
“We are humbled by the incredible dedication and commitment shown by you and your colleagues and wanted to say a huge personal thanks.”
The hospitals, run by London North West University Hospital Trust, have been battling to save the lives of multiple patients presenting Covid-19 infections.
To date six have died and 45 have tested positive in Brent and 42 in Ealing.
A trust spokesperson said: “We really appreciate the gesture. It means a lot to staff to know people are thinking about them. We’ll get through this together.”