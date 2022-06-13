News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Health

Northwick Park staff felt 'undervalued' - new chief says

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 10:43 AM June 13, 2022
Pippa Nightingale

Pippa Nightingale is the new chief executive having been a clinical midwife. She is a mother-of-three. - Credit: London North West University Healthcare Trust

Staff at Northwick Park Hospital have felt “undervalued” due to scrutiny following under par Care Quality Commission ratings - its new chief executive has said.

Pippa Nightingale, who has recently taken over at the helm of the London North West University Healthcare Trust, said she is looking to reform workplace culture. 

The commission recently rated the trust as ‘requires improvement’ despite noting that improvements had been made.

“The staff can feel quite undervalued and not being recognised, so I am trying to be present,” said Ms Nightingale - who used to work at the hospital as a nurse. 

“Being a nurse (by background) can make this easier. It has been great to work alongside people, see their challenges but also recognise what they are doing well. I want to commit to an improved culture. If we look after staff well they look after their patients well.”

She added: “It is an organisation that has had many challenges. A lot of scrutiny. And poor ratings. That can make staff feel like they are not doing a good job even when they are (but there are wider problems). It is helping them recognise they have had challenges. They do really good things every day.” 

Brent News
Kilburn News

Don't Miss

The Ford pick up being crushed by authorities

Man who dumped waste outside Harlesden school is sentenced

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Mina Smallman, the mother of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry, arrives at the Old Bailey in London wh

'Enough is enough': Mother of murdered sisters demands Met changes

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Some of the people from north London who were jailed in May 

London Live News

Jailed: 10 north London offenders put behind bars in May

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The Kensal Rise team celebrate before the triathlon

Brent charities helped by Kensal Tri efforts at Blenheim Palace Triathlon

William Mata

Author Picture Icon