Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Kingsbury pensioner pleads with Northwick Park Hospital to not delay his operation any longer

PUBLISHED: 14:26 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 10 November 2020

Rev Albert Harriott is has been waiting for an operation at Northwick Park

Rev Albert Harriott is has been waiting for an operation at Northwick Park

Archant

A Kingsbury pensioner has been in agony for months as he waits for an operation at Northwick Park Hospital.

Reverend Albert HarriottReverend Albert Harriott

Reverend Albert Harriott was sent to the Watford Road hospital in April following an operation in Charing Cross Hospital.

The 89-year-old said he was initially told by medical teams to wait three months but it has now been seven months.

His elective surgery on October 16 was postponed until October 29, when he was sent for tests to check his heart.

However, the anaesthetist has recommended a further cardiology review to be arranged by the cardiology team, the London and Northwest Hospital Trust (LNWH) said.

“I’m desperate, I can’t cope. I’ve been catheterised since April, it shouldn’t be that long,” Rev Harriott said.

“I want to draw attention to the people who are involved in the hospital that I really need relief.

“I can’t sleep at night, I can’t sit down properly because I’ve got a long tube in me. I get pins and needles. It’s damaging me, I know.

You may also want to watch:

It affects me and my family 24/7.

“When I’m groaning it’s not nice to have your family around you because they are in pain and you can’t do anything to help them.”

A spokesperson for LNWH said: “All non-urgent cases were cancelled or delayed due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

“We understand patients’ frustration and are working through our backlog of procedures as quickly as possible.

“This patient was pre-assessed for his procedure in October but it was subsequently found that further investigation was needed.

“We appreciate this is disappointing but patient safety remains a priority.”

The trust said elective surgery continues to go ahead with the number of people being treated for Covid-19 being “well below” the numbers the Watford Hospital saw during the first lockdown.

The spokesperson added: “The trust has a recovery plan in place and elective surgery and wider services are ongoing.

“This is managed on a weekly basis in line with winter planning and the number of Covid patients being admitted. The latter remains well below the numbers we saw in the spring and patients are encouraged to come in for treatment.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Brent & Kilburn Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Neglected’ mum and daughter moved to Westminster council flat without electricity or heating

Shannon Aldridge, 22, says she and her daughter, who is 5 years old, had to wear jackets and dressing gowns to keep warm. Picture: Darren Pepe

Brent 2020: Reggae legends to take part in free festival celebrating Brent’s musical heritage

The No Bass Like Home reggae festival has arrived for a free seven hour festival starring music legends. Picture: Brent 2020

Two convicted of murdering Lennox Alcendor in Cricklewood in row over two bottles of rum

Lennox Alcendor was stabbed in the throat in Anson Road, Cricklewood. Picture: Met Police

Man dies in Harlesden flat fire

A man has died in a flat fire in St Mary's Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Coronavirus: Kingsbury pensioner pleads with Northwick Park Hospital to not delay his operation any longer

Rev Albert Harriott is has been waiting for an operation at Northwick Park

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Neglected’ mum and daughter moved to Westminster council flat without electricity or heating

Shannon Aldridge, 22, says she and her daughter, who is 5 years old, had to wear jackets and dressing gowns to keep warm. Picture: Darren Pepe

Brent 2020: Reggae legends to take part in free festival celebrating Brent’s musical heritage

The No Bass Like Home reggae festival has arrived for a free seven hour festival starring music legends. Picture: Brent 2020

Two convicted of murdering Lennox Alcendor in Cricklewood in row over two bottles of rum

Lennox Alcendor was stabbed in the throat in Anson Road, Cricklewood. Picture: Met Police

Man dies in Harlesden flat fire

A man has died in a flat fire in St Mary's Road, Harlesden. Picture: David Nathan

Coronavirus: Kingsbury pensioner pleads with Northwick Park Hospital to not delay his operation any longer

Rev Albert Harriott is has been waiting for an operation at Northwick Park

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Shop Local: Party Crashers in Willesden Green closes a month after opening due to lockdown, but sales continue

Vanessa Ojapa, owner of Party Crashers in Willesden Green.

Coronavirus: Kingsbury pensioner pleads with Northwick Park Hospital to not delay his operation any longer

Rev Albert Harriott is has been waiting for an operation at Northwick Park

Brent Momentum to host month long Brent Transformed festival online

A previous Brent Momentum meeting.

Brent 2020: Reggae legends to take part in free festival celebrating Brent’s musical heritage

The No Bass Like Home reggae festival has arrived for a free seven hour festival starring music legends. Picture: Brent 2020

‘Neglected’ mum and daughter moved to Westminster council flat without electricity or heating

Shannon Aldridge, 22, says she and her daughter, who is 5 years old, had to wear jackets and dressing gowns to keep warm. Picture: Darren Pepe