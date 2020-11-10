Coronavirus: Kingsbury pensioner pleads with Northwick Park Hospital to not delay his operation any longer

A Kingsbury pensioner has been in agony for months as he waits for an operation at Northwick Park Hospital.

Reverend Albert Harriott was sent to the Watford Road hospital in April following an operation in Charing Cross Hospital.

The 89-year-old said he was initially told by medical teams to wait three months but it has now been seven months.

His elective surgery on October 16 was postponed until October 29, when he was sent for tests to check his heart.

However, the anaesthetist has recommended a further cardiology review to be arranged by the cardiology team, the London and Northwest Hospital Trust (LNWH) said.

“I’m desperate, I can’t cope. I’ve been catheterised since April, it shouldn’t be that long,” Rev Harriott said.

“I want to draw attention to the people who are involved in the hospital that I really need relief.

“I can’t sleep at night, I can’t sit down properly because I’ve got a long tube in me. I get pins and needles. It’s damaging me, I know.

It affects me and my family 24/7.

“When I’m groaning it’s not nice to have your family around you because they are in pain and you can’t do anything to help them.”

A spokesperson for LNWH said: “All non-urgent cases were cancelled or delayed due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

“We understand patients’ frustration and are working through our backlog of procedures as quickly as possible.

“This patient was pre-assessed for his procedure in October but it was subsequently found that further investigation was needed.

“We appreciate this is disappointing but patient safety remains a priority.”

The trust said elective surgery continues to go ahead with the number of people being treated for Covid-19 being “well below” the numbers the Watford Hospital saw during the first lockdown.

The spokesperson added: “The trust has a recovery plan in place and elective surgery and wider services are ongoing.

“This is managed on a weekly basis in line with winter planning and the number of Covid patients being admitted. The latter remains well below the numbers we saw in the spring and patients are encouraged to come in for treatment.”