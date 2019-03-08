Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Pensioner who couldn't eat for two years thanks Northwick Park surgeon who gave her back joy of food

PUBLISHED: 16:25 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 21 May 2019

Northwick Park surgeon Alberto Martinez Isla enabled a pensioner to eat solid food again. Picture: LNWUH NHS

Northwick Park surgeon Alberto Martinez Isla enabled a pensioner to eat solid food again. Picture: LNWUH NHS

Archant

A pensioner who was unable to eat solids for two years has thanked her Northwick Park surgeon for giving her back the ability to enjoy her favourite foods.

Diana Wassing says she is indebted to Alberto Martinez Isla - who is warning people always to seek a second opinion if they aren't happy with the treatment they are receiving.

The 71-year-old, who lives in Northwood, endured two failed procedures at different hospitals after her stomach pushed itself up into her chest in a condition known as a paraoesophageal hernia.

She was initially told to eat pureed food but weeks stretched into months and those stretched into years - making her gag and vomit every time she tried to eat solid food, even a slice of bread.

She said: "It was absolute hell and being told I just had to live with it. It was horrible.

"I'd wake up at night literally gasping for air. It was a real nightmare and I was only told retrospectively after the initial procedures that I might never eat solids again. No one warned me of that before."

A chance encounter with a woman who had suffered the same problem put her in touch with Mr Isla.

You may also want to watch:

Three months after her third procedure she tentatively ate a piece of chicken and is now working through a bucket list of food previously denied to her including burgers, pizza and Sunday roast.

"I couldn't believe it at first," she said. "It was such a relief to know I was on the mend.

"I love my food and to be denied that simple pleasure that everyone takes for granted was life changing.

"I was in despair until Alberto said he'd do his best to put things right."

Mr Isla, who specialises in upper intestinal tract surgery, said: "The two nets that were surgically placed to avoid the stomach moving out of place again had become badly twisted and were effectively choking this patient's oesophagus.

"It was a tricky procedure but her quality of life was badly affected and I wanted to do all I could.

"I'd always advise patients to seek a second opinion if they aren't happy.

"No one in discomfort or pain should simply accept one person's opinion. No one should be afraid to exercise that right."

Most Read

Neasden hit-and-run: Police appeal for dashcam footage after man in his 40s is killed

A man was killed in Neasden this morning in a hit-and-run. Picture: Google Maps

Queen’s Park fire: ‘Thick, black, heavy smoke’ greet fire crews called to restaurant blaze

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Queen's Park. Picture: @LFB

Crime alert system launched in Brent to help keep people updated and safe from harm

Council, crime and community members at the launch of the new Online Watch Link alert system. Picture: Brent Council

Retired Wembley football coach ‘banned from sunbathing’ outside his housing association flat

Peter Moring says his housing association has banned him from sunbathing. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

L&Q and Brent Council slammed by occupiers of ‘costly’ ‘defective’ flats in South Kilburn

Neighbours living in Chase House and Franklin House protesting at neglect by landlord L&Q. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Most Read

Neasden hit-and-run: Police appeal for dashcam footage after man in his 40s is killed

A man was killed in Neasden this morning in a hit-and-run. Picture: Google Maps

Queen’s Park fire: ‘Thick, black, heavy smoke’ greet fire crews called to restaurant blaze

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Queen's Park. Picture: @LFB

Crime alert system launched in Brent to help keep people updated and safe from harm

Council, crime and community members at the launch of the new Online Watch Link alert system. Picture: Brent Council

Retired Wembley football coach ‘banned from sunbathing’ outside his housing association flat

Peter Moring says his housing association has banned him from sunbathing. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

L&Q and Brent Council slammed by occupiers of ‘costly’ ‘defective’ flats in South Kilburn

Neighbours living in Chase House and Franklin House protesting at neglect by landlord L&Q. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Kher heaps praise on Acton pair after comfortable win over Indian Gymkhana

Acton players step off the pitch after beating Barnes in Middlesex County Division Three (pic: Acton CC)

Overy happy as Brondesbury beat Wycombe House for first win of season

Max Hope, Adam Wilson and James Overy of Brondesbury (pic: Brondesbury CC)

Track Academy pair impress at Middlesex Championships

Ruth-Ann Otaruoh (left) and Reece Earle of Track Academy (pic: Track Academy)

Joyce Bacchus MBE dies: Tributes paid to veteran Brent councillor, former mayor and Notting Hill Carnival organiser

Joyce Bacchus MBE

Retired Wembley football coach ‘banned from sunbathing’ outside his housing association flat

Peter Moring says his housing association has banned him from sunbathing. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists