Young people aged 16 to 18 invited to Park Royal walk-in Covid vaccination clinic

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 1:30 PM August 16, 2021   
The Oxford University vaccine to build immunity against coronavirus is advancing

The Covid vaccine is being rolled out in Brent - Credit: PA

Anyone aged 16 or over who has not yet been vaccinated against Covid can attend a walk in clinic in Park Royal.

Park Royal Medical Centre, in Acton Lane, has more than 4,000 Pfizer and Astra Zeneca vaccines to use for anyone over 16 wanting a first or second dose this week. 

The clinic, run by Harness Care, is open for walk-ins on Tuesday (August 17) from 2.30pm to 9pm.

It is open again on Wednesday from 3pm to 9 pm, on Thursday from 2pm to 7pm and on Saturday from 9am to 7pm.

A spokesperson said: "This week we have over four thousand vaccines to use and are targeting those 16-18 as uptake is quite low; however, everyone over 16 is welcome for first and second doses (Pfizer and AstraZeneca).

"We are able to vaccinate anyone over 16.

"Also those 12-15 who are clinically extremely vulnerable or those who live with patients who are clinically extremely vulnerable, however proof will be needed."



