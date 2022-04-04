Olympians Tom Dean and Max Whitlock visit Willesden Sports Centre

Olympic swimmer Tom Dean returned to his childhood pool at Willesden Sports Centre, Brent, to partner with gym managers 1Life and encourage people to exercise.

As brand ambassadors Dean, double gold-medallist, and six-time Olympic medallist gymnast Max Whitlock hope to inspire communities to invest in their health and fitness.

Dean said: “I started my swimming journey at Willesden 1Life centre and it is a really special feeling coming back, I fully appreciate the impact local leisure can have on people.”

The collaboration seeks to redefine public access to leisure provisions.

Steve Bambury, operations director for 1Life, said: “We hope their stories as Olympic medallists, and the fact Tom began his swimming career in this very pool, can inspire people of all ages to get active.”

Willesden Sports Centre is one of 20 1Life centres across the UK offering facilities such as gyms, sports halls, golf courses, swimming pools and group exercise classes.

