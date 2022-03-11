News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Health

Woman found Northwick Park doctor on Facebook to save leg from amputation

Logo Icon

Flora Bowen

Published: 1:53 PM March 11, 2022
Teresa Catto enjoys a hot chocolate - having had her leg saved.

Teresa Catto enjoys a hot chocolate - having had her leg saved. - Credit: London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust

A patient suffering a circulatory problem has had her leg saved - after finding her doctor through a Facebook group. 

Teresa Catto suffered from peripheral arterial disease, an issue where blood supply to the legs is cut off as the arteries constrict

She had undergone two operations and a third could have led to amputation - leaving her wheelchair bound. 

Her daughter Tracey Tyler contacted Lorenzo Patrone, an interventional radiology consultant at Northwick Park Hospital, through recommendations online.

Teresa said: “I knew it had worked as soon as I stood up. It has given me my life back after four long painful years. 

Dr Patrone used small balloons and stents in the less invasive procedure to reopen the constricted arteries. 

The operation took two hours and will allow Teresa to return to ballroom dancing, which leg pain and restricted mobility prevented her from practising. 
 

Brent News
Kilburn News

Don't Miss

Inflata Nation is set to open in early April

Inflatable theme park to open in Colindale

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
The town hall are proposing to rise council tax 4.99 per cent

Hundreds of homeless could be housed in Brent tower block

Adam Shaw Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
The fire at The Shed Lebanese restaurant in Wembley destroyed part of the roof

London Live News

Revealed: Why Wembley restaurant caught fire

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Yehya Al-Youssef was stabbed to death last Thursday  (February 24) - near the junction of Review Road and Heather Road, Brent

London Live News

Brent murder probe: Victim named and alleged suspects bailed

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon