Woman found Northwick Park doctor on Facebook to save leg from amputation

Teresa Catto enjoys a hot chocolate - having had her leg saved.

A patient suffering a circulatory problem has had her leg saved - after finding her doctor through a Facebook group.

Teresa Catto suffered from peripheral arterial disease, an issue where blood supply to the legs is cut off as the arteries constrict

She had undergone two operations and a third could have led to amputation - leaving her wheelchair bound.

Her daughter Tracey Tyler contacted Lorenzo Patrone, an interventional radiology consultant at Northwick Park Hospital, through recommendations online.

Teresa said: “I knew it had worked as soon as I stood up. It has given me my life back after four long painful years.

Dr Patrone used small balloons and stents in the less invasive procedure to reopen the constricted arteries.

The operation took two hours and will allow Teresa to return to ballroom dancing, which leg pain and restricted mobility prevented her from practising.

