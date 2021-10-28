News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Health

Covid: Northwick Park Hospital in need of booster vaccine volunteers

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 10:46 AM October 28, 2021    Updated: 10:49 AM October 28, 2021
The Oxford University vaccine to build immunity against coronavirus is advancing

Northwick Park Hospital seeking volunteers for booster vaccine - Credit: PA

Northwick Park Hospital is looking for volunteers to take part in its third Covid-19 trial since the start of the pandemic.

The study will test a new booster vaccine ensuring it is safe and provides an effective immune response.

The hospital in Watford Road is looking for volunteers who have had two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca or the Pfizer vaccine with the second dose at least four months ago.          

Volunteers will receive one booster shot followed by six follow-up visits over course of a year when blood will be taken to test the vaccination’s longevity.

Participants must be over 18.

You may also want to watch:

Dr Ashley Whittington, an infectious diseases consultant, said: “Volunteers have made an invaluable contribution to the fight against Covid-19 and we are keen to hear from anyone who can spare the time to take part in the trial.”

For more information visit www.sanofistudies.com/covidbooster

Most Read

  1. 1 Brent Council ordered to apologise and pay wheelchair user £27,000
  2. 2 Review: Masalchi street food restaurant in Wembley Park
  3. 3 'It's heartbreaking': Volunteer slams Mayhew Animal Charity plans
  1. 4 Brent's community lead offers condolences to murdered sisters' families
  2. 5 Hundreds arrested after police crackdown on county lines
  3. 6 Brent's parks and gardens are big winners of London in Bloom awards
  4. 7 Pink mob: Two Harlesden women among gang jailed for drug offences valued at £2million
  5. 8 'Unacceptable' failings in Met's handling of missing sisters
  6. 9 Top Boy actor Bashy returns to Harlesden school to surprise pupils
  7. 10 Live blog: Rishi Sunak to unveil 2021 autumn Budget
Northwick Park Hospital
Coronavirus
Brent News
North West London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Two boys in school uniform allegedly attacked a Met PSCO in Bridge Road, Wembley

Two schoolboys arrested after community officer 'assaulted' in Wembley

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Colin Hegarty, centre with Newman Catholic College staff, and Balfour Beatty

Education News

'They think I'm a cyborg' says maths teacher as Sparx gifted to schools

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Council launches BuyBrent app at Blue Check in Wembley

Brent Council

Free #BuyBrent app launched with exclusive shop local discounts

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
The Rainbow Family Centre has closed after Ofsted found it left disabled children looking at cartoons

Education News

Queen's Park nursery forced to close following damning Ofsted report

Jacob Philips LDRS

Logo Icon