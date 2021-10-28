Published: 10:46 AM October 28, 2021 Updated: 10:49 AM October 28, 2021

Northwick Park Hospital is looking for volunteers to take part in its third Covid-19 trial since the start of the pandemic.

The study will test a new booster vaccine ensuring it is safe and provides an effective immune response.

The hospital in Watford Road is looking for volunteers who have had two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca or the Pfizer vaccine with the second dose at least four months ago.

Volunteers will receive one booster shot followed by six follow-up visits over course of a year when blood will be taken to test the vaccination’s longevity.

Participants must be over 18.

Dr Ashley Whittington, an infectious diseases consultant, said: “Volunteers have made an invaluable contribution to the fight against Covid-19 and we are keen to hear from anyone who can spare the time to take part in the trial.”

For more information visit www.sanofistudies.com/covidbooster