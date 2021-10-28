Covid: Northwick Park Hospital in need of booster vaccine volunteers
- Credit: PA
Northwick Park Hospital is looking for volunteers to take part in its third Covid-19 trial since the start of the pandemic.
The study will test a new booster vaccine ensuring it is safe and provides an effective immune response.
The hospital in Watford Road is looking for volunteers who have had two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca or the Pfizer vaccine with the second dose at least four months ago.
Volunteers will receive one booster shot followed by six follow-up visits over course of a year when blood will be taken to test the vaccination’s longevity.
Participants must be over 18.
You may also want to watch:
Dr Ashley Whittington, an infectious diseases consultant, said: “Volunteers have made an invaluable contribution to the fight against Covid-19 and we are keen to hear from anyone who can spare the time to take part in the trial.”
For more information visit www.sanofistudies.com/covidbooster
Most Read
- 1 Brent Council ordered to apologise and pay wheelchair user £27,000
- 2 Review: Masalchi street food restaurant in Wembley Park
- 3 'It's heartbreaking': Volunteer slams Mayhew Animal Charity plans
- 4 Brent's community lead offers condolences to murdered sisters' families
- 5 Hundreds arrested after police crackdown on county lines
- 6 Brent's parks and gardens are big winners of London in Bloom awards
- 7 Pink mob: Two Harlesden women among gang jailed for drug offences valued at £2million
- 8 'Unacceptable' failings in Met's handling of missing sisters
- 9 Top Boy actor Bashy returns to Harlesden school to surprise pupils
- 10 Live blog: Rishi Sunak to unveil 2021 autumn Budget