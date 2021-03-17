Northwick Park nurses pick up Glamour award amid pandemic

Published: 11:18 AM March 17, 2021

Three Northwick Park nurses have been recognised in the Glamour stakes for their outstanding contribution to the pandemic effort.

Nurses Carol Galvin, Laura Norman and Geobina George picked up the Special Gamechanging Award on behalf of all women working in the NHS at the annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2021.

The members of staff from Northwick Park Hospital were chosen to accept the national award for their outstanding contribution during the pandemic.

Carol works as a matron in critical care, Goebina is a staff nurse in the high dependency unit, while Laura is an A&E matron at the Watford Road hospital.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who introduced the winners at the virtual event on March 11, said:

“I wanted to express my heartfelt thanks to all the frontline NHS workers who continue to pull out all the stops to save lives and keep us safe, from the doctors and nurses to the cooks, cleaners, porters and care staff. Your actions over the last year have been truly heroic.”



