Quick thinking midwife at Northwick Park Hospital saves cleaner's life

A quick thinking student midwife has helped save a hospital cleaner who was seen staggering the ward clutching her chest.

Sade Oluwaleimu, who works in Northwick Park Hospital's maternity department, was called to help a domestic worker found clutching her chest.

The 29-year-old from Kingsbury, spent more than a year working in A&E before retraining as a midwife.

She took the cleaner's blood pressure which was less than half it should have been - a sign that the heart could stop.

'I could have called the resuscitation team but figured it would be just as quick to get her to A&E myself so put her in a wheelchair and flew down the corridor,' she said.

'She lost consciousness just as we got there but the team managed to resuscitate her. The doctor said if I had got there five minutes later she could have died.

'I went to see her on the Jenner ward the next day and we both burst into tears. I'm just glad I was there to help. The training just kicked in.'

Sade, who is following in her grandmother's footsteps, said working in maternity is probably the 'happiest place in the hospital'.

'My brother was born in Northwick Park and coming to visit him really made an impression on me and was one of the reasons I decided to train as a midwife.'