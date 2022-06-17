News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Health

Northwick Park Hospital: High tech glasses used in cancer operation for first time

Logo Icon

Julius Lawless-Master

Published: 1:25 PM June 17, 2022
Surgeons at Northwick Park Hospital used augmented reality glasses in a cancer operation for the first time.

Surgeons at Northwick Park Hospital used augmented reality glasses in a cancer operation for the first time - Credit: London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust

High tech glasses utilising augmented reality were used in a cancer operation for the first time at Northwick Park Hospital. 

HoloLens2 allowed Abdul Ahmed and his team to ‘see through’ Linda Malik’s skin without making an incision by superimposing preoperative scans. 

The 64-year-old chef and mother of three was the first person to undergo this approach after she was diagnosed with cancer of the jaw, but had not heard of HoloLens before this.

Linda, who lives in Hillingdon, said: “Abdul promised I wouldn’t miss my cruise holiday so I put my trust in him and the team.

“I’m just relieved the procedure went well and I want to thank everyone at the hospital.”

Two surgical teams worked in tandem during the 12-hour operation, removing the diseased tissue and fitting a reconstructed jaw with an artery and vein to provide blood flow. 

HoloLens, developed by Microsoft and powered by Medical iSight software, enhances the planning and precision needed in reconstructive surgery.

Kilburn News

Don't Miss

A six-year-old girl was assaulted on a Piccadilly line train. Picture: Andrew Parsons/PA

TFL to upgrade Piccadilly Line between Sudbury Hill and Alperton

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
The top half of a brick tower adjacent to a school sports hall in Brent collapsed onto the roof

London Live News

Brick tower collapses onto Brent school sports hall roof

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
David Musins, of Creighton Avenue, pleaded guilty to belonging to a proscribed organisation on March 14.

London Live News

Murder accused in court after St Raphael's estate stabbing

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to Henderson Close on the St Raphael's estate at 6.30pm on June 1

London Live News

Neasden stabbing: Man charged with St Raphael's estate murder

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon