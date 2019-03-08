Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Northwick Park Hospital staff fly the NHS flag as Pride of London celebrates 50 years

PUBLISHED: 14:25 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 08 July 2019

Northwick Park Hospital staff and LNWH trust colleagues at the Pride in London festival.

Northwick Park Hospital staff and LNWH trust colleagues at the Pride in London festival.

Archant

Northwick Park Hospital staff joined colleagues from across the NHS to celebrate "50 years of queer revolt" at the Pride Festival.

More than 30,000 people from all parts of the LGBT+ community marched through the capital on Saturday to celebrate, protect and stand up for equality.

You may also want to watch:

For the first time 15 staff members from London North West Hospital Trust, who wore t-shirts provided by LNWH Charity, marched with colleagues from other hospital trusts, including Imperial and Guy's and St Thomas', and were greeted along the way with chants of "NHS! NHS!"

More than 600 groups took part in the parade through central London, marking 50 years since the Stonewall Uprising which sparked the Pride movement.

The trust's LGBTQI network encourages all members and supporters to wear special NHS Pride badges to celebrate the trust's diversity and inclusivity to colleagues, patients and visitors.

The NHS pride badges will be shared with staff at events throughout the year.

Most Read

Second murder investigation in 48 hours launched in Wembley after man found dead

Police at the scene of the Wembley murder, the second of the weekend. Picture: @999London

Kensal Rise shooting: Man stable in hospital day after victim gunned down in Wembley

A man was shot in Kensal Rise. Picture: David Nathan

Wembley murder: Man in his 30s gunned down in Harrow Road

Man gunned down in Harrow Road. Picture: David Nathan

Gang man jailed for eight years over North Wembley stabbing - even though victim didn’t want to press charges

Amari Reid. Picture: Met Police

Islington moped crook caught by have-a-go-heroes during Kilburn jewellery heist jailed

Islington man Jason Abraham has been jailed for his role in a violent Maida Vale jewellery heist. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Second murder investigation in 48 hours launched in Wembley after man found dead

Police at the scene of the Wembley murder, the second of the weekend. Picture: @999London

Kensal Rise shooting: Man stable in hospital day after victim gunned down in Wembley

A man was shot in Kensal Rise. Picture: David Nathan

Wembley murder: Man in his 30s gunned down in Harrow Road

Man gunned down in Harrow Road. Picture: David Nathan

Gang man jailed for eight years over North Wembley stabbing - even though victim didn’t want to press charges

Amari Reid. Picture: Met Police

Islington moped crook caught by have-a-go-heroes during Kilburn jewellery heist jailed

Islington man Jason Abraham has been jailed for his role in a violent Maida Vale jewellery heist. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Defender Efete signs for Wealdstone

Grosvenor Vale (Pic: Wealdstone FC)

Cricket: Roland-Jones hoping to make headway

Middlesex's Toby Roland-Jones (right) celebrates a wicket (pic John Walton/PA)

Northwick Park Hospital staff fly the NHS flag as Pride of London celebrates 50 years

Northwick Park Hospital staff and LNWH trust colleagues at the Pride in London festival.

Kensal Rise shooting: Man stable in hospital day after victim gunned down in Wembley

A man was shot in Kensal Rise. Picture: David Nathan

Second murder investigation in 48 hours launched in Wembley after man found dead

Police at the scene of the Wembley murder, the second of the weekend. Picture: @999London
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists