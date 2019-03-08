Northwick Park Hospital staff fly the NHS flag as Pride of London celebrates 50 years

Northwick Park Hospital staff joined colleagues from across the NHS to celebrate "50 years of queer revolt" at the Pride Festival.

More than 30,000 people from all parts of the LGBT+ community marched through the capital on Saturday to celebrate, protect and stand up for equality.

For the first time 15 staff members from London North West Hospital Trust, who wore t-shirts provided by LNWH Charity, marched with colleagues from other hospital trusts, including Imperial and Guy's and St Thomas', and were greeted along the way with chants of "NHS! NHS!"

More than 600 groups took part in the parade through central London, marking 50 years since the Stonewall Uprising which sparked the Pride movement.

The trust's LGBTQI network encourages all members and supporters to wear special NHS Pride badges to celebrate the trust's diversity and inclusivity to colleagues, patients and visitors.

The NHS pride badges will be shared with staff at events throughout the year.