Kilburn Times > News > Health

Armed forces helping out inside Northwick Park Hospital

Jacobien Van Der Kliej

Published: 6:28 PM January 10, 2022
Northwick Park Hospital's maternity unit has been rated inadequate

Northwick Park Hospital - Credit: Archant

Ten military personnel are working within Northwick Park Hospital NHS trust due to coronavirus-related staff shortages. 

London North West University Healthcare has confirmed it is now one of reportedly several NHS trusts to turn to the armed forces as omicron’s legacy continues.

This announcement comes as Brent reported a cumulative total of 72,412 positive cases reported up to Sunday, January 9. 

Military medics assist NHS staff with patient care and general duty personnel, including tasks such as maintaining stocks, checking in patients on arrival and conducting basic checks.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said: “Once again, they [armed forces] are stepping up to assist NHS workers who are working round the clock, helping the health service through this difficult winter period where the need is greatest.”

Those working alongside NHS staff are expected to be on task until the end of March.
 

