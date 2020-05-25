Search

Get NHS medical help if you need it, say Northwick Park doctors

PUBLISHED: 05:30 26 May 2020

Northwick Park Hospital.

Northwick Park Hospital. Picture: PA/Anthony Devlin

PA Archive/PA Images

Northwick Park Hospital’s medical director has warned that people who delay getting treatment could be putting their long-term health at risk.

Despite being at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19, London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust is urging people not to neglect their other health needs.

The trust is responsible for Northwick Park Hospital, St Mark’s Hospital, Ealing Hospital and Central Middlesex Hospital.

Throughout the coronavirus outbreak many of its services, including maternity and stroke, have continued to provide care while thousands of patients have accessed virtual outpatient appointments via phone and video calls.

Dr Martin Kuper, the trust’s medical director, said: “It is important to remember that the NHS is there for everyone and not only those with coronavirus. If you or a family member have symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, are worried about the health of a child or are concerned about conditions such as cancer you should seek help. For urgent care people can contact their GP or NHS 111 and in an emergency call 999.”

He said the trust has measures in place to ensure patients with non-Covid-19 conditions are cared for safely.

