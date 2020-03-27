Search

Coronavirus: Nine more deaths in Brent as the number of positive cases leaps to 265

PUBLISHED: 18:45 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:45 27 March 2020

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

NHS staff are working around the clock to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Jane Barlow/PA

Nine more people have died in Brent and the number of positive cases has leapt to 265.

There have been 181 deaths across the UK today bringing the total to 759, according to the Department of Health.

Nationally, 14,543 people have been confirmed as having the Covid-19 virus.

It was also announced today (Friday) that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive as well as the Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Chief Medical Officer, Prof Chris Whitty, has also shown symptoms.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive.

“In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.

“He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”

In a video posted on social media, Mr Johnson said: “I have developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus, that’s a temperature and a continuous cough.

And, on the advice of the chief medical officer, I have taken a test that has come out positive, so I’m working from home, I’m self-isolating.

“That’s entirely the right thing to do, but be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to continue to communicate with all my team to lead the national fight back against coronavirus.”

