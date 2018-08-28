Search

MiC and TOWIE reality stars get behind NHS campaign in North West London

PUBLISHED: 10:15 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 23 January 2019

Louise Thompson, Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA.

Louise Thompson, Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

Health chiefs across North West London are encouraging people to feel happier and healthier by making a #MyJanuary pledge.

It’s not too late to join the campaign which is being supported by reality TV stars Louise Thompson from Made in Chelsea (MiC) and Vas J Morgan of The Only Way is Essex (TOWIE).

Louise, a health and fitness devotee, said she was giving up alcohol for the month, adding: “In the past alcohol has had a detrimental effect on both my mental and physical wellbeing so I am aiming to cut back in 2019.”

Towie star Vas said: “This January I’m pledging to be kinder to myself and more aware of my thoughts. In the past I have suffered with anxiety and insecurities which I had a really bad habit of keeping to myself. I’ve found that opening up and speaking to people that love and care about me truly helps the most. We often don’t realise how powerful our thoughts are.”

