Northwick Park Hospital staff wear George Cross after Queen announcement
Northwick Park Hospital staff are proudly showing off the George Cross after the NHS was awarded the honour by the Queen for its response to the pandemic.
It is the third time a group has been given the medal which is the highest award bestowed for non-operational gallantry or gallantry not in the presence of an enemy.
The Queen, in a hand written note, said: “This award recognises all NHS staff past and present, across all disciplines and all four nations.
"Collectively, over more than seven decades, you have supported the people of our country with courage, compassion dedication, demonstrating the highest standards of public service.
"You have our enduring thanks and heartfelt appreciation.”
The George Cross was instituted by King George VI on September 24 1940, during the height of the Blitz.
The award has only been given to a group twice before. Islanders on Malta received the medal for courage during German bombing in the First World War and the Royal Ulster Constabulary for its fight against terrorism in 1999.
