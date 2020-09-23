New Covid-19 test centre opens in Wembley

New covid testing site in Wembley where people must not arrive by taxi or public transport. Picture: Brent Council Archant

A new Covid-19 test centre has opened in Wembley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Brent Council are opening in the large car park at the bottom of London Road.

Dr Melanie Smith, Brent’s health chief said the location was chosen to make it easier for people to get tested but those being tested must not travel by public transport.

In a letter to residents she said: “Testing at the new site will only be available for those either with coronavirus symptoms – a high

temperature, or a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to sense of smell or taste – or those who have been asked to get tested by a doctor, public health professional or by their local council.”

People being tested cannot travel in by taxi or public transport according to the health and safety guidelines signed off by Public Health England and a face mask must be worn at all times.

You may also want to watch:

Only staff interacting with people will wear personal protective equipment and the facilities will be cleaned “multiple times a day to ensure very high standards”.

Dr Smith added: “All efforts have been made to reduce the disturbances to local communities and only operational staff will be in the designated area of the testing site.”

Cllr Ketan Sheth, who represents Tokyngton, said: “Church End and Alperton have been hit hard by the pandemic. With the increase in the infection rate headlining, testing is absolutely vital and critical. I’m pleased that a new local testing site is set to open in Wembley.”

A Brent Council spokesperson said: “The location of the new walk-through COVID-19 testing site in Wembley has been selected to make it easier for local people to get tested.

“It’s located just off Wembley High Road, meaning it is in a central location for many living locally.

“It is hoped that by increasing the availability of testing over time, it will help stop the spread of coronavirus in Brent and save lives.”

Anyone experiencing one or more coronavirus symptoms – a high temperature, or a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to sense of smell or taste will be able to book a test at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.