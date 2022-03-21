New Brent NHS director for mental health services announced

Kingsley Akuffo has been appointed as the borough director for Brent NHS mental health services - Credit: CNWL

A new interim Brent NHS director for mental health services has been announced for the next 12 months, as Phillipa Galligan goes on leave.

Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust (CNWL) have appointed Kingsley Akuffo to the post.

Ann Sheridan, managing director for the area, said: “Kingsley is a familiar face to many staff because he has done so much here and does everything so well.

"He will be a great borough director."

Kingsley trained as a nurse in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.

He joined CNWL in 1998, as a staff nurse, later becoming a clinical services manager and a modern matron.

He has since taken on many management roles in the NHS, and, since October 2021, Kingsley has been on secondment as associate general manager of Integrated Medicine at London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust.

Kingsley said: "I hope to shine light on the excellent work [Brent Mental Health Services] do."







