How joining an active care home community can give you back your independence and help you discover new passions

Meet friends for dinner in the House Cafe. Picture: Shutterstock Archant

Discover new passions, build new memories and gain back independence with the help of an engaging, professional team that considers your wellbeing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Candlewood House has been designed with your needs in mind. Picture: Shutterstock. Candlewood House has been designed with your needs in mind. Picture: Shutterstock.

TLC Care is opening its doors to a new care home, Candlewood House, in Cricklewood on February 1 2020.

Sybil Wright, Candlewood House Care Home manager, explains how a move to an active retirement community designed to encourage social engagement could open up a new lease of life.

Make new friends and connect with others

Enjoy new state-of-the-art facilities at Candlewood House, Picture: TLC Care Enjoy new state-of-the-art facilities at Candlewood House, Picture: TLC Care

"Loneliness, anxiety and a gradual loss of confidence do not have a positive effect on people. At TLC Care case studies show that our service provision is instrumental in improving people's physical, emotional and cognitive health," said Sybil.

"You'll have plenty of opportunities at Candlewood House Care Home to fill your social calendar and choice to live life as actively or as laid back as it suits you. At Candlewood House, you will be surrounded by a loving and compassionate care team who will frequently call on you to spend some time with you or invite you to a variety of activities and events. Residents and short-stay guests can relax in the winter garden lounge, or the reading room, meet friends in the House Café, take a trip to the cinema or book a well-deserved pamper day at Hairs and Graces hairdressing or the Retreat salon."

Sybil added. "Candlewood's wellbeing team will offer a rich programme to celebrate meaningful cultural and spiritual festivals so every resident has opportunity to stay connected and true to their cultural heritage - from baking and art classes to preparing Hanukkah gifts, to yoga, and trips to the theatre."

Improving your health

It's easy in our older age to become isolated from our family or friends. If you have trouble getting about or need certain things close by in case of an emergency it can get increasingly difficult to leave the house or host and entertain your grandchildren, family and friends.

"The environment at Candlewood House Care Home is second to none. Discreet use of technology, thoughtful interior design coupled with care and hospitality service is aimed at removing the physical and emotional burden people may experience in less purpose-built or older buildings. At TLC Care case studies show that our service provision is instrumental in improving people's physical, emotional and cognitive health," said Sybil.

Whilst focusing on wellbeing, Candlewood House will offer a 'spectrum of care services' designed to meet a low to high level of care needs.

The experienced and highly trained nurses, care workers and hotel services teams offer long-term care arrangements for residents in the home or convalescence care for those who need a bit of extra support to help them recover following an injury or an accident. This includes nursing care and care for people living with memory loss.

Designed with your needs in mind

Sybil said: "Candlewood has been designed with your needs in mind using state-of-the-art technology and facilities. Great care and attention has been taken to offer you the very best environment to lead a comfortable life. We're expecting the minds of the local community to be blown away by what Candlewood House has to offer.

Don't miss out - reserve your place at Candlewood

Candlewood House is the latest home to be opened by TLC Care. It's one of seven that they run in London, Hertfordshire and Cambridge. TLC Care is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care and service to every resident. The home will be open to residents' admissions from February 1, 2020.

Sybil said: "We offer free consultation and assessment of needs prior and post the home being opened. Those that would like to reserve their place for February 2020 can look forward to receiving a discount and a free pampering gift. February 2020 is going to be exceptionally exciting. We will host a variety of events with local VIPs as we want to connect our new residents and their families with the local community and surround them with love and support."

Call 020 8108 9597 or email info@candlewoodhouse.co.uk to arrange a visit. Go to tlccare.co.uk/candlewood-house for more information and follow us on Facebook.