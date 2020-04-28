Search

Neasden Medical Centre rated ‘inadequate’ and placed into special measures by CQC

PUBLISHED: 14:54 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 28 April 2020

Dr Raphael Rasooly’'s Neasden Medical Centre rated 'inadequate' by CQC. Picture: Google

Dr Raphael Rasooly’'s Neasden Medical Centre rated 'inadequate' by CQC. Picture: Google

Archant

A GP surgery in Neasden has been downgraded from ‘good’ to ‘inadequate’ by health chiefs and put into special measures.

Neasden Medical Centre, in Tanfield Avenue, has been given the overall rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Dr Raphael Rasooly’s practice was rated Inadequate for being safe, effective and well-led and rated Requires Improvement for being caring and responsive.

Cllr Ketan Sheth, chair of Brent Council’s community and wellbeing scrutiny committee, said it was “really disappointing news” adding: “My scrutiny committee will keep a watching brief to ensure Brent residents aren’t adversely impacted.”

You may also want to watch:

Special measures will give patients the reassurance that the care they get should improve, the CQC said.

The health inspectors added that while the CQC is not conducting routine inspections during the coronavirus lockdown, they will take action if there is evidence that people are at immediate risk of harm.

A CQC spokesman said: “Our immediate focus will be on supporting the service to keep people safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

To give feedback on your surgery call 03000 616161 or fill a web form at www.cqc.org.uk/give-feedback-on-care

