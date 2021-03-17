Northwick Park sees mini baby boom before first lockdown's year anniversary

Published: 2:02 PM March 17, 2021

Sophia Louisa Bouhessane with her new born son delivered at Northwick Park Hospital - Credit: LNWH

Sophia Louisa Bouhessane couldn’t have wished for a better Mother’s Day when she gave birth to a baby boy at Northwick Park.

The birth was one of several deliveries at the hospital in Watford Road on March 14 - Mothering Sunday.

“He was out and in my arms within a couple of hours of arriving at hospital,” said the now mum-of-two whose first child, Clodagh, took 15 hours to make an appearance.

“We’re just looking forward to going home now and introducing Clodagh to her baby brother. We still haven’t decided on a name yet.”

The hospital’s maternity team has been experiencing a mini baby boom in recent weeks, which coincides with the first national lockdown, a spokesperson said.

The last comparable rise in births contributed to a specific event was after the last World Cup in 2018.