Michelle Collins made ambassador of Cricklewood charity’s Dementia Friendly Brent

Michelle Collins is new ambassador of Dementia Friendly Brent. Picture: Ashford Place Archant

A former soap star has been made an ambassador of a dementia group in Cricklewood.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michelle Collins has been made ambassador for Dementia Friendly Brent, set up by Ashford Place.

You may also want to watch:

In 2017 the charity in Ashford Road established its own dementia cafe, one of 16 cafes they have created since then.

Michelle, who has starred in Coronation Street, Eastenders, Casualty and Dr Who on screen and Calendar Girls and The Vagina Monologues on stage, said:”Dementia is touching the lives of almost everyone I know at the moment.

The work Ashford Place is doing by normalising the lives and supporting those living with and supporting those with dementia is exemplary. I am looking forward to giving my support to this amazing organisation”.

Ashford Place chief Danny Maher said: “We are delighted that Michelle has agreed to support our important work to raise awareness of dementia across all sections of the community and to help people living with memory loss to be part of their community with as much independence as they are comfortable with, and for as long as they are able.”