Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Kilburn Library hosts exhibition by artists from 'crisis' charity Hestia who met to discuss mental health issues

PUBLISHED: 15:21 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:28 13 May 2019

Joy Goddard, co-production coordinator for Hestia�s mental health team in Brent; Cllr Krupesh Hirani (cabinet member for public health, culture and leisure), Cllr Neil Nerva and artist Lu Dos Santos. Picture: Kinny Pabari

Joy Goddard, co-production coordinator for Hestia�s mental health team in Brent; Cllr Krupesh Hirani (cabinet member for public health, culture and leisure), Cllr Neil Nerva and artist Lu Dos Santos. Picture: Kinny Pabari

Archant

A charity that helps people in times of crisis held an art exhibition at Kilburn Library to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Art from the Hestia exhibition at Kilburn Library. Picture: Kinny PabariArt from the Hestia exhibition at Kilburn Library. Picture: Kinny Pabari

The show is curated by Hestia, a south London charity set up in 1970 that runs sessions at the Stonebridge Hub in Hillside. It displays work created by service users of the charity during art and creative writing workshops called "that Friday feeling" to promote mental health and wellbeing.

Brent councillor Neil Nerva opened the exhibition. He said: "I think an exhibition like this is essential viewing for people, whether you are affected by mental health problems or not, to actually come along and see what people can achieve.

"That's why projects such as this run by Hestia and others are so important."

Co-production coordinator for Hestia's mental health team in Brent, Joy Goddard, said: "We've just had eight weeks of incredible creativity, coupled with discussions about health, mental health, wellbeing, socialisation, and people coming together to connect and talk about how they feel."

She added: "Out of it, our lead artists have supported people in creating the most amazing pieces. Characterisation and use of colour and techniques is just been phenomenal."

Lu Dos Santos, a service user who created work for the exhibition, has created a piece called Gloria.

He said: "The piece is a bit of a serious piece, which is about a lady who just lost her husband. She's going through the process of putting her life together."

He added: "Hestia's services have actually been quite a lifesaver for me personally. I came across the peer support group at a time that I was really struggling in life. It was really nice to come across like-minded people going through things themselves."

Hestia in Brent: in numbers.Hestia in Brent: in numbers.

Hestia invites residents of Brent to join the next event at Stonebridge Hub tomorrow (Fri). It will include a buffet prepared by Sufra Catering and well being workshops like chair yoga, self-care, massage techniques, art and creative writing, edible gardening, choir, exercise and mindfulness. Further information is at hestia.org.

Most Read

Deceitful Wembley landlady caught renting out her unlicenced home fined £20,000

One of the rooms in Diana Thompson's house of multiple occupation in Barn Way, Wembley. Picture: Brent Council

Times letters: Chalkhill rubbish and the Granville/Carlton

Image of how the Carlton and Granville could look. Picture: BRENT COUNCIL

Opinion: Have your say on Harlesden

Ketan Sheth

Man wanted for questioning in connection with four sexual assaults on women in Dollis Hill and Neasden

Man wanted for questioning by police in connection with sexual assaults in Neasden and Dollis Hill. Picture: Met Police

Violent Brondesbury thief jailed for 19 years for spate of distraction burglaries across Brent

Burglar Troy Benjamin. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Deceitful Wembley landlady caught renting out her unlicenced home fined £20,000

One of the rooms in Diana Thompson's house of multiple occupation in Barn Way, Wembley. Picture: Brent Council

Times letters: Chalkhill rubbish and the Granville/Carlton

Image of how the Carlton and Granville could look. Picture: BRENT COUNCIL

Opinion: Have your say on Harlesden

Ketan Sheth

Man wanted for questioning in connection with four sexual assaults on women in Dollis Hill and Neasden

Man wanted for questioning by police in connection with sexual assaults in Neasden and Dollis Hill. Picture: Met Police

Violent Brondesbury thief jailed for 19 years for spate of distraction burglaries across Brent

Burglar Troy Benjamin. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

Robson confident Middlesex can take white-ball form into County Championship campaign

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: John Walton/PA)

Kher hails team effort from Acton in win over Barnes

Acton players step off the pitch after beating Barnes in Middlesex County Division Three (pic: Acton CC)

Wealdstone on lookout for new boss after parting company with Wilkinson

Wealdstone boss Bobby Wilkinson (pic Dan Finill/DFinill Photography)

Primary school in Wembley sets up Elsley Farm complete with sheep, chickens and guinea pigs

Elsley Primary School pupils look at lambs that have come to stay over the summer term

Kilburn Library hosts exhibition by artists from ‘crisis’ charity Hestia who met to discuss mental health issues

Joy Goddard, co-production coordinator for Hestia�s mental health team in Brent; Cllr Krupesh Hirani (cabinet member for public health, culture and leisure), Cllr Neil Nerva and artist Lu Dos Santos. Picture: Kinny Pabari
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists