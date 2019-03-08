Kilburn Library hosts exhibition by artists from 'crisis' charity Hestia who met to discuss mental health issues

Joy Goddard, co-production coordinator for Hestia�s mental health team in Brent; Cllr Krupesh Hirani (cabinet member for public health, culture and leisure), Cllr Neil Nerva and artist Lu Dos Santos. Picture: Kinny Pabari Archant

A charity that helps people in times of crisis held an art exhibition at Kilburn Library to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Art from the Hestia exhibition at Kilburn Library. Picture: Kinny Pabari Art from the Hestia exhibition at Kilburn Library. Picture: Kinny Pabari

The show is curated by Hestia, a south London charity set up in 1970 that runs sessions at the Stonebridge Hub in Hillside. It displays work created by service users of the charity during art and creative writing workshops called "that Friday feeling" to promote mental health and wellbeing.

Brent councillor Neil Nerva opened the exhibition. He said: "I think an exhibition like this is essential viewing for people, whether you are affected by mental health problems or not, to actually come along and see what people can achieve.

"That's why projects such as this run by Hestia and others are so important."

Co-production coordinator for Hestia's mental health team in Brent, Joy Goddard, said: "We've just had eight weeks of incredible creativity, coupled with discussions about health, mental health, wellbeing, socialisation, and people coming together to connect and talk about how they feel."

She added: "Out of it, our lead artists have supported people in creating the most amazing pieces. Characterisation and use of colour and techniques is just been phenomenal."

Lu Dos Santos, a service user who created work for the exhibition, has created a piece called Gloria.

He said: "The piece is a bit of a serious piece, which is about a lady who just lost her husband. She's going through the process of putting her life together."

He added: "Hestia's services have actually been quite a lifesaver for me personally. I came across the peer support group at a time that I was really struggling in life. It was really nice to come across like-minded people going through things themselves."

Hestia in Brent: in numbers. Hestia in Brent: in numbers.

Hestia invites residents of Brent to join the next event at Stonebridge Hub tomorrow (Fri). It will include a buffet prepared by Sufra Catering and well being workshops like chair yoga, self-care, massage techniques, art and creative writing, edible gardening, choir, exercise and mindfulness. Further information is at hestia.org.