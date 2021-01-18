Wembley grandmother who survived Covid thanks live-in carer

Published: 1:52 PM January 18, 2021

An 87-year-old great-grandmother has thanked her live-in carer for helping her fight and survive her Covid infection.

Former foster carer Monica, who lives in Kenton, needed home care services from Home Instead for 18 months after she had a fall last year.

When an ambulance came to her aid, the paramedics tested her and she tested positive for Covid-19.

Monica required a live-in carer to help her, as she needed extra round-the-clock care within her own home.

Mihiri, a 56-year-old former teacher who joined Home Instead a year ago, heard of Monica's situation and offered to become her live-in caregiver.

The carer said she was not worried about the situation, as she felt Home Instead had provided her with in-depth infection control training and suitable PPE to keep her safe.

Mihiri cared for Monica in her home for more than three weeks, and did not contract the virus herself whilst helping Monica get better.

She has gone on to provide live-in care services to more older people in and around Wembley.

Monica, who has five children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, said: “Mihiri was always there when I needed any help, making me feel safe and comfortable in my own home during an uncertain and troubling time.

"She helped me move around my home more easily as the virus made me more unsteady on my feet, alongside assisting with tasks such as cooking and cleaning, so I had more time to rest and recuperate.

“I was overwhelmed by how quickly Home Instead were able to offer me live-in care, and myself and my daughter are so pleased with the quality of care provided. I still receive their home care services now.”

Leena Lakhani, owner of Home Instead, said: “The virus is frightening for everyone, as we continue to learn about it. It is most worrying for elderly people, where it poses the largest threat.

"At Home Instead, we offer live-in services which help keep our local seniors safe in their own homes, services which have proven effective in helping seniors recover from the virus.

"Although many seniors are now getting their first vaccine doses, it is important not to become complacent and still try our hardest to keep local seniors safe and well.”