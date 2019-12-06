Search

Advanced search

Confirmed case of hand, foot and mouth disease at John Lyon School in Harrow

PUBLISHED: 10:27 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 06 December 2019

The John Lyons School. Picture: Google

The John Lyons School. Picture: Google

Archant

Parents with children at a private Harrow school have been notified of a confirmed case of hand, foot, and mouth disease among pupils.

The John Lyon School, in Middle Road, is also dealing with two suspected cases of the viral infection.

In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, including Brent families, the school said: "You should be aware that there has been one confirmed and two suspected cases of hand, foot and mouth disease within the school."

A common childhood illness, hand, foot and mouth disease can affect adults and normally lasts between seven and 10 days.

You may also want to watch:

Symptoms include a sore throat, a high temperature above 38C, a loss of appetite, mouth ulcers and a rash.

The school note added: "If your child is unwell and presents with these symptoms, please keep them at home and inform the School through your son's form tutor.

"The treatment is the same as the flu virus: rest, good hydration and regular analgesia."

The school said it has no further comment to make.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager in a critical condition after being shot in Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Meshach Williams stabbing: Harlesden man’s killer jetted off to Ibiza after gang attack court hears

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Man’s dead body found in communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body found in St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Jaden Moodie murder trial: Wembley man Ayoub Majdouline sold drugs for the Mali Gang and carried a knife for ‘safety’

A Wembley man has been arrested and charged with murder over Jaden Moodie's death. Picture: Met Police

Willesden man returned to jail for 12 months for breaching rules under the terrorism act

Yayha Rashid. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Teenager in a critical condition after being shot in Kilburn

Shooting in Walterton Road, Kensal Green. Picture: David Nathan

Meshach Williams stabbing: Harlesden man’s killer jetted off to Ibiza after gang attack court hears

Victim Meshach Lee Mitchell Williams. Picture: Met Police

Man’s dead body found in communal area in St Raphael’s Estate, Neasden

A man's dead body found in St Raphael's Estate. Picture: David Nathan

Jaden Moodie murder trial: Wembley man Ayoub Majdouline sold drugs for the Mali Gang and carried a knife for ‘safety’

A Wembley man has been arrested and charged with murder over Jaden Moodie's death. Picture: Met Police

Willesden man returned to jail for 12 months for breaching rules under the terrorism act

Yayha Rashid. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Kilburn Times

QPR look to capitalise on Preston’s bad form

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel (centre) takes on Derby County's Scott Malone (left) and Martyn Waghorn

Playfinder’s mission to create a healthier, happier nation through sport is on target

Playerfinder app (Pic:My Local Pitch)

Confirmed case of hand, foot and mouth disease at John Lyon School in Harrow

The John Lyons School. Picture: Google

General Election 2019: Liberal Democrats going for the ‘huge hole’ full of voters in Brent Central who want neither the ‘far left or far right’ party option

Liberal Democrat candidate Deborah Unger is standing for Brent Central. Picture: Chelsea Cooper

General election 2019: Brexit candidate believes Tories are splitting the Leave vote in Brent North

Suzie O'Brien, Wembley born parliamentary candidate for the Brexit Party in Brent North
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists