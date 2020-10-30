Wembley GP hub remains open insists Brent’s care commissioning group

Brent CCG says the Wembley Hub in Chaplin is not closed. Picture: Maurice Hoffman Archant

A GP hub in Wembley is still open says Brent’s commissioning group which is confusing patients who believe it’s closed.

The Wembley Centre for Health and Care in Chaplin Road has been closed each time Maurice Hoffman has visited.

On September 29 Mr Hoffman attended the surgery with his wife Rosemary to have her arm dressed by a nurse which is in conjunction with the Wembley Park Drive medical practice.

He said the dressings have been on a regular basis since August 15.

On that visit he was told the surgery was closing the following day which he said was “shocking” as “the hub provides an excelletn service to patients in conjuction with GPs”.

On another visit on October 10 at 5.20pm there were signs on the door indicating the surgery was closed.

He said: “I contacted K&W Healthcare LTD following a patient satisfaction text sent to me and they said that their contract for all the hubs including Chaplin Road had ceased on 30 September 2020 and the CCG was not renewing.

Brent Care Commissioning Group (CCG) said: “The Wembley access hub at Chaplin Road has been operating a triage service online and over the phone during the Covid period to protect both patients and its employees.

“The access hub remains open and is available for our local GP practices to book patients appointments if medically required.

“In line with national guidance on remote triage of patients, the Brent access hub has been triaging patients based on medical need.

“Patients booked to go to the hub are spoken to on the phone beforehand to determine whether they need to be seen face to face.”

The spokesperson added: “Going forward, the access hub service will continue to be used by our local network of GP practices.

“There will be no real change in access for patients.

“If required, GP practices, NHS 111 and local urgent care centres will continue to be able to book patients into an access hub service operated by our local network of GP practices. Patients will continue to be able to see a healthcare professional either at their own surgery or during extended hours at the access hub between 8am to 8pm, seven days a week. The service remains and is very much so an improvement on our old way of working. As there is no change in service provision the need for a full consultation is not required.