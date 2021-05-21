Granville centre marks 1,000th Covid vaccine with cake
- Credit: SKT
A South Kilburn community centre operating as a vaccine centre celebrated its 1000th jab with a special cake.
The Granville Youth and Community Centre, in Granville Road, has teamed up with local NHS providers and volunteers to offer Covid vaccinations to residents on Thursday afternoons.
South Kilburn resident Natalie Keen became the 1,000th person to receive a Covid jab on May 20.
The team celebrated with a cake specially designed by local cake decorator Sam Brown of the London Cake Academy.
The South Kilburn Trust (SKT), which manages the centre, started operating as a vaccine hub in March as locals were finding it hard to access centres in other parts of Brent.
Chief executive Carl Blackburn said: “We are so happy to be able to offer this really important service at The Granville.
"There has been a real mix of people coming for their jabs, reflecting the diversity of communities in South Kilburn.
"As well as the jabs, we are offering advice, support and activities to help people come out of lockdown safely and reconnect with their friends and neighbours.
"The 1,000th jab is a real milestone that shows we are overcoming this pandemic.”