News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > News > Health

Granville centre marks 1,000th Covid vaccine with cake

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 2:15 PM May 21, 2021   
South Kilburn Trust celebrates 1000th jab at the Granville Centre with a cake

South Kilburn Trust celebrates 1000th jab at the Granville Centre with a cake - Credit: SKT

A South Kilburn community centre operating as a vaccine centre celebrated its 1000th jab with a special cake.

The Granville Youth and Community Centre, in Granville Road, has teamed up with local NHS  providers and volunteers to offer Covid vaccinations to residents on Thursday afternoons.

Natalie Keen was the 1000th person to be vaccinated at the Granville Centre

Natalie Keen, in red cardigan, was the 1000th person to be vaccinated at the Granville Centre - Credit: SKT

South Kilburn resident Natalie Keen became the 1,000th person to receive a Covid jab on May 20.

The team celebrated with a cake specially designed by local cake decorator Sam Brown of the London Cake Academy.

Cake specially designed by local cake decorator Sam Brown of the London Cake Academy

Cake specially designed by local cake decorator Sam Brown of the London Cake Academy to mark 1000th vaccine at the Granville Centre - Credit: SKT

The South Kilburn Trust (SKT), which manages the centre, started operating as a vaccine hub in March as locals were finding it hard to access centres in other parts of Brent.

You may also want to watch:

Chief executive Carl Blackburn said: “We are so happy to be able to offer this really important service at The Granville.

"There has been a real mix of people coming for their jabs, reflecting the diversity of communities in South Kilburn.

Most Read

  1. 1 Indian celebrity chef opens first UK restaurant in Wembley
  2. 2 Kingsbury school investigates alleged staff comment on Middle East crisis
  3. 3 Alperton schoolboy crowned UK 'mathlete' winner
  1. 4 Flat fire in Stonebridge under investigation
  2. 5 QPR offer Carroll and Owens new deals as they announce retained list
  3. 6 Plans for HS2 works building in Kilburn
  4. 7 Man arrested on suspicion of murder as Cricklewood woman still missing
  5. 8 Harlesden newsagent granted alcohol licence but no beer or cider allowed
  6. 9 Indian Covid variant found in Brent
  7. 10 QPR sign midfielder Sam Field on a permanent deal from West Brom

"As well as the jabs, we are offering advice, support and activities to help people come out of lockdown safely and reconnect with their friends and neighbours.

"The 1,000th jab is a real milestone that shows we are overcoming this pandemic.”







Coronavirus
Brent News
Kilburn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

chapter road

Crime

Man, 24, arrested after police chase through Willesden Green

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Brent gang members Samillah Safi and Zain Ali

Two Brent gang members sentenced for £1.1m fraud involvement

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Muhammed Rashiq jailed after robbing a sex worker at knife point

Knife Crime

Teenager jailed after robbing sex worker at knifepoint

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Three men arrested after a gun was found during a car stop in Church End & Roundwood

Gun crime

Three men arrested and gun seized after Neasden car stop

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus