Free instructor-led eight week exercise programme beginning in Brent parks

Those looking to tone up and get fit can do so by attending free exercise sessions in Brent parks.

Brent Council has joined forces with Our Parks to offer an eight-week programme of bodyweight exercises.

Free to book and organised in a safe, covid-19 secure way, the sessions start in Harlesden and Kingsbury tomorrow (1 August.)

Residents can book a slot online and with a range of dates and times available, there will be a session to suit all abilities.

Cllr Hirani, lead member for public health, culture and leisure said: “We want to encourage those who are new to exercise or those who haven’t been active over the lockdown period to get out there and make the most of these sessions.

Fitness timetable in Brent parks Alperton – One Tree Hill – Thursdays, 10-11am Wembley – King Edward VII – Tuesdays, 6-6.45pm Church End - Gibbons Rec – Thursdays, 10.30-11.30am Harlesden – Roundwood Park – Mondays 6.30-7.30pm and Saturdays 10-11am. Stonebridge – Tokyngton Rec – Tuesdays, 10.30-11.30am. Dollis Hill – Gladstone Park - Sundays, 10-11am and 11am-12noon. Queens Park – Queens Park – Thursdays, 6.30-7.30pm and Sundays 10-11am,. Kingsbury – Roe Green - Saturdays, 10.30-11.30am.

“The trained instructors will help give people the confidence, motivation and guidance they need to get back out there and start a new fitness routine.”

A new national campaign by the Government is underway to inspire adults to kick start their health and fitness journeys to reduce their risk of serious illness, including COVID-19.

The policy includes a ban on TV and online adverts before 9pm for foods high in fat, sugar and salt and the ending of ‘buy one get one free’ deals on these same foods. It also includes getting active.

No equipment is provided or needed for the Brent sessions although people are encouraged to bring a mat if it’s yoga.

Cllr Hirani added: “There are so many benefits to getting outside for fresh air and exercise. Being physically active helps to support mental wellbeing as well as the more obvious physical benefits. Covid-19 has highlighted in particular how crucial it is that we regularly practice healthy habits and we want to help support our residents to be more active.

“Our parks are very popular and are a great way for friends and family to get out and exercise together

Born Barikor, Our Parks founder, said: “We are proud to be delivering high quality safe outdoor exercise across Brent to such diverse communities and we champion Brent council on really focusing on the boroughs physical and mental health in such testing times”.

To book visit ourparks.org.uk/borough/brent-0