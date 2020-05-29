Faith leaders donate 1,000 face masks to Brent and North Paddington Food Banks

Faiths United gave food and face masks to Brent and North Paddington Food Banks on May 27. Archant

A coalition of faith leaders came together to donate 1,000 face masks to London’s food banks, including in Brent.

Jewish and Muslim leaders from Faiths United also gave food items to Brent and North Paddington Food Banks on May 27.

Faiths United was established at the start of the lockdown period to open up communication with differing communities.

Farhad Mawani, from the Ismailli community in Faiths United, said: “It’s important that communities of faith stand together to support the extraordinary efforts of food banks in providing for those in need, of all faiths and none.”

Brent mayor Ernest Ezeajughi also attended the donation to the Brent Food Bank.

Zaki Cooper, from Faiths United, said: “Providing for those in need is one of the principles of all the great religions.

“We are delighted to carry out this social action project, as a small but important gesture of all our responsibility to wider society.”