Kilburn Times > News > Health

Emergency Nurses: Northwick Park Hospital to feature in ITV 2 documentary

William Mata

Published: 4:14 PM June 10, 2022
Some of Northwick Park's millennial medics featuring in the series

Some of Northwick Park's millennial medics featuring in the series - Credit: Harry Page

Northwick Park Hospital’s accident and emergency department will feature in ITV 2 series Emergency Nurses. 

Camera crews had been flanking medics at the infirmary - which is one of the busiest A&Es in the country - for the multi-part series.

The documentary follows the working lives of a group of millennials and airs on Sunday nights at 8pm for several weeks.

Chief executive Pippa Nightingale said: “We often see senior NHS figures appearing on TV and it’s quite right to highlight the work of our younger colleagues.

“They have made an extraordinary contribution during the past two years and it’s important for the public to see the pressures they face every day.

“The NHS is in safe hands with people like them, and I’m proud that their work is being shared with a wider audience.”

