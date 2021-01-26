Estate agents volunteer at Wembley Park's Covid vaccine centre

Published: 12:59 PM January 26, 2021

Estate agent staff "happy to do their bit" have volunteered at Wembley Park's new vaccination centre.

Daniels Estate Agents, which has offices in Wembley, Neasden, Sudbury, Kensal Rise and Willesden Green, has put forward eight employees, including the boss, to volunteer at the vaccination centre in Fulton Road twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Francis Henry, a Daniels director, traded his desk for his first shift on Saturday (January 23).

"We have obviously been affected by the virus, however with good planning over health and safety and a bit of fortune on our side, we have been lucky that no one who works for Daniels has been infected with Covid-19," he said.

"This being said, we all know of someone who has, so when the opportunity arose, we were more than happy to do our bit to help."

He said he arrived early and was "shown the ropes so to speak": "I was pleased to get straight into the action and took up position at the front of the first-floor queue, where I managed the flow of patients after being instructed on the various parameters.

"Time flew by and before long the last patient was booked in at about 7.45pm, patients were very appreciative and very well behaved.

"At the end of the day, we had a brief meeting that went over what went well and any issues that had arisen. Overall, it was a good day.”

He said staff who attended the first shift covered by Daniels on Tuesday were impressed to see it was so well organised.

"Initially they were apprehensive that this might put them at more risk by mixing with lots of people, however with the PPE and how well it was run this seems not be an issue," he said.

"The main feedback we had was that it was great to see how everybody arriving for their vaccine was so upbeat and optimistic that finally there may be light at the end of the tunnel."

The centre opened on January 18 ready to vaccinate people aged 80 and over, as well as vulnerable residents, in the fight against Covid-19.























