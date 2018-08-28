Search

Metal panels leading to Cricklewood healthcentre may lead to patients ‘breaking their neck’

PUBLISHED: 17:30 30 January 2019

Cricklewood Walk-in Centre entrance. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Cricklewood Walk-in Centre entrance. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Jonathan Goldberg

Elderly and infirm patients risk slipping and “breaking their necks” on metal sheeting covering the road to a Cricklewood health centre, says locals.

Metal panels placed on entry to Cricklewood Walk-in Centre health hazard claim. Picture: Jonathan GoldbergMetal panels placed on entry to Cricklewood Walk-in Centre health hazard claim. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

The panels have been placed on the walkway up to Cricklewood Walk-in Centre in Cricklewood Lane.

In wet weather, they become slippery, and one neighbour is calling on health chiefs to act promptly and remove them.

David Scanlon, who lives in Willesden, said: “It’s the most appalling surface anyone’s had to walk across.

“There’s no clear walkway for pensioners and patients. I’ve seen better entrances to a building site.”

He said he didn’t know why the panels had been placed there but thought it may be to “cover subsidence”.

He added: “There’s a betting shop across the road and I’m surprised they aren’t taking bets on someone falling over and breaking their neck.”

NHS Barnet has been approached for comment.

