Community fears as consultation starts into GP surgery's future

PUBLISHED: 17:28 15 May 2019

Cricklewood Lane patients fear the closure of their walk in centre.

Archant

More than 5,500 patients at a walk-in medical centre in Cricklewood face the closure of their GP surgery.

A campaign has been launched to save the Cricklewood GP Health Centre in Cricklewood Lane as heath chiefs launch one of two consultations into its future.

Patients are being asked whether the health centre should be put up for tender or closed before the consultation ends at the end of July.

In August the walk-in urgent care provision is also up for consultation.

Local Jo Amy Gowers said:"My family and I use the walk-in and I don't know where we would go without it. It's a real lifeline for local people - the Royal Free and Barnet Hospital are simply too far away.

"We've used the walk-in when we couldn't get appointments at our own GP and we were sent here for post-surgery aftercare by the hospital."

Barnet councillor Anne Clark, who lives in Cricklewood, said she is in talks with management.

"As a Cricklewood resident I understand how vital the health centre is," she said. "With Ravenscroft Surgery in consultation to move to Finchley Memorial, we would be losing two GP surgeries that have over 13,000 patients between them, at either end of the Childs Hill ward.

"It is unclear who would take the patients registered at the Cricklewood GP practice with local surgeries already over capacity."

Brent's Labour councillors have added their voice to the campaign.

Dollis Hill's Cllr Liz Dixon said: "Forty per cent of walk-in users live in Brent. The nearest alternative is at Roundwood Park."

Cllr Tariq Dar said: "Many people who live in the area don't drive. They tell us sometimes they have to wait a fortnight for an appointment to see their own GP."

Mapesbury's Cllr Lia Colacicco added: "We really hope the centre remains so it can serve the new residents from all the nearby developments."

A spokesperson for Barnet CCG said the NHS contracts for both services will end in March 2020, so wants patient and stakeholder views to help inform future service arrangements, adding: "No decisions on the futures of these services will be made until both consultations conclude."

