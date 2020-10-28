Cricklewood charity invites Dawn Butler MP to its new Brent Thrive mental health initiative

Dawn Butler MP attended Brent Thrive's zoom meeting on mental health. Picture: Ashford Place Archant

A Cricklewood charity has launched a new initiative to support people with mental health issues.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dawn Butler, Labour MP for Brent Central. Dawn Butler, Labour MP for Brent Central.

Brent Thrive is the latest project from charity Ashford Place, in Ashford Road

The programme is a mental health community of people in Brent with lived experience of mental health difficulties who are looking to community action to change things.

Participants meet regularly on zoom and on September 18 invited Dawn Butler MP to their discussion around mental health difficulties and services in Brent.

The Brent Thrive community is made up of people from several groups including Mencap Disability Rights and Politics, Ashford Place Wellbeing, Brent Black Thrive;, Mentoring Project and B3-together.

One member, who did not wish to be named, said: “We bring a wealth of knowledge with regards to what does and doesn’t work well in our community. We are an untapped resource and we want to share ideas and pool resources in a creative way with mental health organisations.”

You may also want to watch:

Ms Butler invited the group to draw up a manifesto detailing the recurring problems which she will take to lead council members.

“It was my pleasure to recently meet with Brent Thrive and to hear first-hand from this community about their experiences of mental health services in Brent,” she added.

“The work that they do in organising at a grassroots level to effect change in, and improve, local mental health services is absolutely vital. This work is needed now more than ever with the dreadful impact that Covid-19 has had upon the mental health of so many.”

The Labour MP said it would be her pleasure “to take forward their concerns and to work with them to improve local mental health services.”

Danny Maher, CEO of Ashford Place thanked the MP for “supporting this very important initiative”. He added: “The meeting was a soulful and warm meeting where people felt comfortable enough to be vulnerable in sharing their experiences with Dawn Butler. There was a passionate conversation around living with mental health difficulties and access to services in Brent

“People with lived experience and those providing mental health services can together achieve a world class mental health service in Brent.”